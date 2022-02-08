What Do Y2K, Goth & Hellenic Design Have In Common?

In terms of trends, fashion is coming full circle in 2022. Based on Pinterest users’ searches during 2021, the new “Pinterest Predicts 2022” report reveals how searches for Y2K-inspired fashion, beauty and home goods are reaching a fever pitch, and how consumers may come down from the glittery high.

All signs point to a Y2K-style, bling-ring revival for the new year, but this time there’s more to the story than rhinestone baubles and crystal-embellished clothing and accessories.

“Gen Z is driving a trend toward accessories that go way beyond the basic earring, cuff or layered necklace,” Pinterest stated. “They’re getting creative and accessorizing the whole body, from tooth gems to crystal eye embellishments.”

Driven by the makeup aesthetic popularized by the HBO show Euphoria as well as Y2K-era trends, Pinterest saw a 150 percent increase in searches for “pedicures with rhinestones,” a 110 percent increase in searches for crystal eye makeup and an 85 percent uptick for “tooth gem.”

Additionally, the trend lends itself well to DIY, the report noted. Brands can tap into the theme by posting tutorial videos on how to bejewel new sneakers and jeans, or ones they already have in their closets.

The trend complements the carefree attitude of another Pinterest prediction for 2022: dopamine dressing. While the term landed on fashion’s radar at the end of 2020, when brands and retailers were “cautiously optimistic” about adding occasion wear and color to their loungewear-dense assortments, this trend might resonate more strongly with consumers in 2022.

Across the board, the platform sees a shift toward “feel-good fits with an electric kick,” and all genders and age demographics are guiding this movement. Fuchsia and electric blue are key outfit colors but searches for rainbow dresses and gradient dresses are also on the rise.

Trend forecasting firms’ selections for color of the year for 2022 echo this theme. WGSN named Orchid Flower, a saturated magenta tone with energizing qualities, while Pantone created Very Peri, described as “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues.”

Dark Matters

Joyful, colorful fashion, however, needs to be balanced with a touch of darkness.

“Goth will make its way into the mainstream this year across all age groups—just not in the ways you might expect. Goth business casual, goth baby clothes and even goth kitchen decor are all trending up,” Pinterest stated.

Searches for “goth business casual,” a look defined by all-black suiting, dresses and tights, increased 90 percent, while “goth pajamas” climbed 185 percent. The trend is especially strong in the U.S., where Pinterest is seeing interest in “cybergoth,” which nods to rave and cyberpunk culture, and nostalgic ’90s “mall goth.”

Fashion brands, Pinterest noted, can get into the trend in 2022 by adding gothic elements into imagery or incorporate a gothic accessory to an editorial shoot. For home, it’s even simpler. “Paint it black. Showcase romantic, ornamental dark elements from table settings to kitchen appliances, or promote black house exteriors in your creative assets,” the report stated.

Though simple in design, the graphic appeal of checkered patterns is gaining momentum. Millennials and boomers—cohorts that grew up wearing Vans’ checkerboard slip-on sneakers—are diving into the alt trend, and they’re applying it to men’s fashion, home décor and beauty.

Searches for checkerboard nails increased 165 percent, while searches for checkered suits for men—a key theme in the late Virgil Abloh’s designs for both Off-White and Louis Vuitton—climbed 95 percent during the year.

Throw It Way Back

With Y2K one of the last fashion eras to be revived by a rising generation, Pinterest is seeing users go way back to Ancient Greece for style inspiration. Gen Z is leading the trend, however.

“Nostalgia will go back to its roots in 2022,” Pinterest stated. “This year, people will take inspiration from Ancient Greece and invest in everything from Corinthian home decor to Aphrodite-inspired wallpaper.”

In general, searches for “ancient Greece aesthetic” are up 65 percent. Searches for ancient Greek jewelry are up 120 percent, and this is where Pinterest sees new opportunity for fashion brands. “Break out the Greek chic. Highlight your antiquity-inspired rings, necklaces, earrings and other ancient-inspired accessories,” the report stated.

For home, Pinterest urged brands to show consumers how to infuse the aesthetic into their living spaces—be it an Aphrodite-themed bathroom or blue, gold and white color palettes. Or add elements of statuary. Pinterest said searches for “Greek statue art” tripled this year and documented a 40 percent increase in searches for “Corinthian column.”

A decadent Grecian home calls for elevated loungewear. Enter “lounge-erie,” the growing trend for silk sleepwear. “Searches for satin sleepwear and classic nightgowns will rise across all age groups,” Pinterest stated.

Brands can capitalize on the trend by swapping out sweatsuit assortments with satin and silk pieces. In particular, “satin nighty” and “men’s pajamas” are in demand. Both saw searches double in 2021.

The romantic vibe is evident in another Pinterest trend prediction for 2022: pearls. The platform saw three times more interest in the search term “pearl gown” and double the number of searches for simple pearl rings.

“In 2022, people of all ages will embrace iridescent accents in their homes, in their jewelry boxes and even as nail art. Pearl-themed parties will be on the rise, too, as people opt for pearly gowns and wedding décor,” the report stated.

Fashion brands can do their part to make pearls feel less traditional by encouraging consumers to pair them with jeans and a T-shirt. “Or, help them rethink the standard pearl earring and trade in their classic studs with a more baroque option,” Pinterest stated.