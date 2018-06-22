9 Chic Travel Style Trends to Tap for Your Next Vacation

Why is it that whenever I plan a trip, I always seem to need a whole new wardrobe to go with my plane ticket? I’m not kidding—I’m going to Greece next week, and everything I’ve bought recently has been for my trip. I mean, what else am I supposed to do when I stumble upon a white dress that I can imagine wearing over swimsuits during the day and with a pair of espadrilles at night? Pass up on the opportunity to get that amazing photo I can already see myself taking? (Never!)

This vacation-induced impulse-shopping might not be great for my wallet, but it does amazing things for my Instagram feed. (No shame.) Plus, travel photos are even sweeter to look back on when you’re feeling the outfit you wore in them.

When it comes to dreaming up killer travel outfits, I usually visit my favorite shopping sites—ASOS, Revolve, Shopbop, and more. But if you don’t know where to turn, Pinterest’s latest trend report is a great place to start. Pinterest has kept an eye out for what people are searching for, liking, commenting on, and pinning, and they’ve synthesized this data into a list of trends you’re going to see everywhere this summer.

Here, I’ve highlighted nine of my favorite Pinterest summer trends—and trust me when I say any of these looks would fit right into your travel wardrobe.