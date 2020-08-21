The New Pinterest Shop Boards Feature Amazing Small Black-Owned Businesses

If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up in the form of an online shopping spree, we’ve found the absolute best retail therapy session on the Internet. Right now, Pinterest is highlighting so many incredible Black-owned businesses in the Pinterest Shop—and we can’t wait to spend our entire paycheck. Featuring gorgeous fashion, jewelry and beauty picks, this curated selection of shops is too good to pass up. Head to the nearest browser and grab your wallet, because you’re going to fall in love with these amazing brands and businesses.

While I have plenty of clothes, accessories and beauty products lining my shelf, I’m never quite satisfied—so having a go-to list of Black-owned businesses to shop is a true game-changer. Next time you’re standing in front of your wardrobe, wondering where to get a new top that goes with your favorite statement skirt or a new sexy dress for date night, consider all the Black-owned brands and businesses on Pinterest Shop your curated list of must-haves.

There’s no shortage of absolutely gorgeous pieces available from these Black-owned businesses, and you’re going to want to treat yourself to everything. Whether you’re itching to go out and support some Black-owned brands and businesses right now or just want a go-to list of places to shop when you have some cash to burn, you can’t go wrong with all the brands highlighted in the Pinterest Shop this very moment.

To give you a little peek into what you’ll find waiting for you in the Pinterest Shop, we rounded up a few can’t-miss Black-owned brands and businesses to shop below. You’ll see a little bit of everything—from clothing and shoes to jewelry and beauty—but there’s so much more available when you peruse the Pinterest Shop. So start here, then once you’re totally inspired (which you will be), head on over to Pinterest to see—and shop—all the incredible Black-owned businesses featured.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. lemlem By Liya Kebede

Made entirely in Africa, lemlem by Liya Kedebe is a stunning collection of artisan-driven clothing and home goods. Kedebe originally started the business in order to support traditional weavers in Ethiopia, and the brand has grown immensely ever since. If the gorgeous pieces aren’t enough to woo you, the brand also donates 5% of proceeds to the lemlem Foundation—which supports women artisans in Africa by connecting them to healthcare, education and jobs.

2. The Folklore

Based out of NYC, The Folklore is an innovative online retail concept store that houses emerging designers and brands from Africa and the diaspora. Featuring a carefully curated product line full of incredible pieces—everything from women’s clothing to home goods—The Folklore aims to reflect the diversity of Africa’s contemporary urban landscapes.

3. Mahnal

If you’re in need of some absolutely stunning jewelry, you definitely need to shop Mahnal. All the jewelry from Mahnal is seriously jaw-dropping, made from brass in a contemporary style. Many pieces are named in Arabic, too, which creates a special message or characteristic of empowerment for each wearer.

4. Fe Noel

The philosophy behind the Brooklyn-based womenswear brand Fe Noel is this: “Eat well, travel often, and dress to inspire!” And it definitely shows in their beautiful array of clothing. Inspired by her Grenadian heritage, the founder of Fe Noel, Felisha “Fe” Noel has an effortless way of infusing culture with glamour. Each and every piece is absolutely gorgeous, innovative and worth a perusal.

5. Range Beauty

If it’s a new beauty routine you’re after, take a moment to browse all the incredible offerings from Range Beauty. The brand was born out of a desire for more diverse shades in makeup and fewer toxic ingredients. Thus, they became a clean beauty brand that aims to uplift and support everyone—no matter their skin type, shade or gender.