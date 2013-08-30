Pinterest’s Brand-New NYFW Board Gives You An Insider Look at the Action

With New York Fashion Week less than a week away, Pinterest is hopping on the stylish bandwagon with a board dedicated entirely to the week’s events. The landing page features several sub-boards that Pinterest culled from some of fashion’s biggest names and publications, like Coco Rocha, Elle magazine, and Diane von Furstenberg.

As we all know, social media becomes a relevant tool to keep up with most things going on in the world, and it’s no different during Fashion Week, with things like #nyfw trending on Twitter and Instagram, and designers taking to Facebook to share the run-of-show and behind-the-scnes action, so it makes sense for Pinterest to carve out its niche.

Of course we recommend following StyleCaster’s awesome pinterest boards during NYFW, as well as our special Fashion Week landing page, where you’ll see up-to-the-minute coverage of the hottest runway shows, plenty of behind-the-scenes action, and (of course) the best in the week’s street style.