Pinterest Fuels Outfit Theft In A Creepily Awesome Way

Do you ever have that awkward moment when someone catches you ogling their outfit on the train, in line at the grocery store, or just strolling down the street? It happens to us all the time (and not just at the skinny tattooed foxes on the L train to and from Brooklyn).
Thanks to all the personal style blogs, we can stare as much as we want or take notes on how to wear a piece differently. One of our newest obsessions, Pinterest, is fueling our wardrobe creeping to the max. A virtual pinboard, you basically have the option to build your own online moodboard and get inspired while you’re at it.
We broke down seven looks via Pinterest that will make your inner copycat purr. Come on, sometimes stealing is a GOOD thing, right?
Fur is here to stay -- literally. Dog's are a fashionista's best friend. Also, the lip color is killer matched with her head wrap a la Amy Winehouse (RIP).
We love the simplicity of this outfit. We're really feeling flares at the moment -- they look great on pretty much every body type!
The 1970s are in full throttle, and we are not mad. We love how she's channeling Anita Pallenberg circa Exile on Main Street.
Oxfords are such an awesome way to relieve your toes from high-heeled torture and still look chic. We're digging how she paired them unexpectedly with leather trousers, another of of winter's major trends.
This might be the ultimate autumn outfit. The tweed mini is an awesome take on traditional skirts and the pop of magenta red modernizes such a classically- inspired look. Also, did you check out her broaches? Amaze.
It's definitely the winter of brights. We love the fun mustard tights paired with the plum jacket. A great way to bring some color to those long winter days.
Maxi skirts are here to stay -- for the moment. We love this take on the full skirt. Also, have we mentioned we might be obsessed with hats?
