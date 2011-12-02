Pinterest Fuels Outfit Theft In A Creepily Awesome Way

Do you ever have that awkward moment when someone catches you ogling their outfit on the train, in line at the grocery store, or just strolling down the street? It happens to us all the time (and not just at the skinny tattooed foxes on the L train to and from Brooklyn).

Thanks to all the personal style blogs, we can stare as much as we want or take notes on how to wear a piece differently. One of our newest obsessions, Pinterest, is fueling our wardrobe creeping to the max. A virtual pinboard, you basically have the option to build your own online moodboard and get inspired while you’re at it.

We broke down seven looks via Pinterest that will make your inner copycat purr. Come on, sometimes stealing is a GOOD thing, right?