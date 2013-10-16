Need Some Workout Motivation? Here Are 9 Pinterest Fitness Boards To Inspire You

As we already know, Pinterest is a great place to cull inspiration for everything from how to dress up your jeans to how to rock a new hairstyle on a date, but there’s another largely untapped life-improvement aspect of the photo social media site. It can be an awesome tool for uncovering so-called “fitspiration”: pins that make you want to get up and move.

Our friends over at Women’s Health narrowed down the at-times unmanageable landscape of Pinterest to nine fitspirational boards that will inspire you to take a step or two away from your computer screen. They include everything from printable exercise tips to inspirational photos of super-ripped women working out in cute (and shoppable!) attire.

See their top 9 fitness Pinterest boards to follow below!

1. Rachel Steffen’s Fitness Inspiration Board

When you see the inspiring fitness quotes, positive affirmations, tough love, and funny stuff that fill this running blogger’s board, you’ll totally get why it deserves a permanent place in your feed. Follow this board!

2. Cassey Ho’s Blogilates Printables Board

Illustrated exercise moves and handy workout charts make this Pilates instructor’s board super useful. Just print and head to the gym! Follow this board!

3. Women’s Health’s Fitness Tips and Workouts Board

Looking for new ways to challenge your body? Follow our Fitness Tips and Workouts board for the latest fitness trends, plus great workouts to re-pin to your own boards for your next trip to the gym. Follow this board!

4. Lauren Young’s Hot Bod! Board

This Zumba instructor’s board is the perfect mix of exercise plans and pretty workout clothes and sneakers. Follow this board!

5. Fit Bottomed Girls’ Motivation Board

What you’ll get: an awesome mix of cool fitness gear, fun race photos, and inspiring videos. Unlike other boards that feature exclusively ultrathin models, this board is full of women who come in all different sizes—so your Pinterest feed will be, too. Follow this board!

6. Women’s Health’s 15-Minute Workouts Board

Looking for a new workout routine? How about one that you can squeeze into 15 minutes (or double up in thirty)? We’ve got a ton of those on our 15-Minute Workouts Board. Whether you’re looking to bust your butt at home, at the gym, outside, or somewhere else entirely, there’s bound to be a workout here that’ll work for you. Follow this board!

7. Mitzi Dulan’s Workout Plans Board

It’s no coincidence that Mitzi Dulan is the author of The Pinterest Diet: How to Pin Your Way Thin. The registered dietitian’s board is full of everything you need to fuel up and get fit—from wholesome recipes to exercise plans. Follow this board!



8. Lauren Rabadi’s iFit Board

Curated by health and fitness blogger Lauren Rabadi, this board features creative workout ideas, fitness plans, and useful infographics for a healthy lifestyle—even beyond the gym. Follow this board!

9. Women’s Health’s Weekend Challenge Board

Every Friday we pin a new exercise to refresh your weekend workout. Re-pin the moves to your own boards, and combine a few different exercises for a total-body workout any day. Follow this board!