Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes on the app.

On its own, @Marina Rough’s try-on received over a million views and more than 177,000 likes. She did a full 360 in the dress to show viewers just how stunning this gown is from every angle. The rose-hued dress falls above the ankles and features under-bust detailing that adds some structure to the gown’s soft silhouette.

Some commenters likened the dress to the famous Mirror Palais slip gowns while the original poster said it gave her Versace Spring 2003 ready-to-wear vibes.

If you search “Zara pink dress” you’ll see dozens of more videos of people raving about how adorable the piece is. User @carlarayy10 tested the ensemble in-store and shows how flattering the silk number can be.

Wherever the inspiration spawned one thing is clear: This would be a killer wedding guest dress. Posts featuring the trending dress were littered with comments about how perfect the gown would be for spring or summer nuptials.

Fellow content creator @supercoolexploradora also tried on the dress and agreed with commenters who said this would be perfect for warmer season weddings. (Since there is no cinching around the bodice this dress will also give way for a few extra reception hors d’oeuvres.)

“Yess for a spring/summer wedding it’d be so perfect,” she wrote.

So what to pair with it? Timeless pieces like these are great because they are so easy to style for any occasion.

A statement pair of sling-backs such as these $13 Zara heels would be a great color-blocking moment with this dress. Since the gown is so simple in essence, wearers would be able to pair it with a more daring shoe without fear of clashing or being too “matchy-matchy.”

If you’re more of a sneakerhead à la Rih Rih, then these Lanvin Leather Curb sneakers are the perfect street style addition for you.

Not quite convinced to hit that add to cart button? Well, you may want to think fast because judging by the flood of “I’ve never bought something faster” comments…this dress won’t be in stock for long.