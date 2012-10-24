Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Laura Ellner Shows Us Her Local New York Giants Gear

Laura Ellner is blogger, stylist, and social media consultant based in New York City. In her blog, OnTheRacks, Laura regularly posts pictures and rants about difference things she desires and is inspired by (common topics include shoes and wine). She has been featured in Elle, Glamour, NYLON, and a whole lot more. Be sure to follow her at @OnTheRacks

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of being invited to visit my local exclusively PINK store in Soho to browse, style, and shop the PINK NFL Collection. With football season in full swing, there’s no better time than now to stock up on some gear that’ll help you support your favorite team! And thanks to this collection, you don’t even have to sacrifice style in order to show a little team spirit. The options are super cute and the pieces easy to wear.

I had a blast trying on different pieces from the collection, and pulled a number of adorable tees and cozy sweatshirts to pair up with a few items from my own closet and create a look I could call my own. The exclusively PINK store in Soho has so many fun things to choose from if you want to rep the Giants or Jets! The only challenge was narrowing down my favorites.

I gravitated toward my local team of choice, the New York Giants, and styled up two looks that would be great for watching the game. The first look I put together has more of a party vibe, and was thinking I would wear this the next time I have some friends over to watch the game. Since temperatures are dropping, the jean jacket is a great lighter layer to put over the jersey, and the leather skirt adds just a touch of edginess to the look. For the second look, I styled an outfit that would be great to wear to a tailgate or game where I would be outdoors! This look is a bit more casual but with a few different layers. You could even throw on one of the PINK NFL Collection hoodies, should it get too cold.

It feels like only a few years ago that Victoria’s Secret introduced their PINK collection, and now there are PINK stores popping up all over the country! From New York to San Francisco and everywhere in between, it has never been easier to find one. Be sure to drop by your local exclusively PINK store for the full experience and stock up on your favorite gear from the PINK NFL Collection!

For more information about our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK click here: cmp.ly/3