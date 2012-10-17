StyleCaster
Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Nini Nguyen Shows Us Her Local Dallas Cowboys Gear

Nini Nguyen
Nini Nguyen is a fashion stylist, designer, and blogger based in Dallas, Texas. In her blog, NiniStyle.net, Nini lets her love and passion of fashionable and chic individuality shine through her natural talent to envision how clothes should lay and enhance a woman’s body. She started out as a fashion consultant for Banana Republic and Neiman Marcus, and eventually advanced to Oscar de la Renta and Barneys New York. Be sure to follow her at @ninistyle

As many of you may have seen, exclusively PINK stores are popping up around the U.S. and Canada with up to 30 stores and counting so far! It’s much easier to find the PINK collections now than ever before. I’ve always loved the PINK gear at Victoria’s Secret and was super excited that they offer an exclusively PINK store near Dallas. Currently there are two in Texas; one in Frisco and one in Woodland. I visited the one in Frisco at the Stonebriar Mall which opened in July 2012 and is about 20 minutes from Dallas. Check to see if there is a PINK store in your city by clicking here.

The first thing that I noticed is that the store is lively and bright which got me excited to start shopping (not to mention the great hip-hop music playing in the background!). PINK has always been one of my favorites. I have been wearing their bras for the last seven years. I love their comfort and how they form to your body to give you a nice little lift. As a stylist I have recommended them to many of my clients who always seem to fall in love with them as much as I do!

I’m so excited that my local exclusively PINK store is now offering the PINK NFL Collection, with must-have, limited edition styles supporting the Dallas Cowboys (you can find all 32 teams’ collections online). I literally wanted to take everything home because it is all so comfortable, yet sexy, and perfect for getting geared up for game day with my boys! You can find everything from bling hoodies, crop tees, jerseys and comfy sweats to flirty lace waist panties to support your favorite team.  These spirited essentials are the perfect way to show your team some love on game day. Game on!!!

For more information on our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK: cmp.ly/3

Walking into the exclusively PINK store at Stonebriar for the first time ever and I'm so excited to shop the PINK NFL Collection!

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

Look at all the fabulous sequin hoodies to support my local Dallas Cowboys! The perfect way to show up to the game.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

I was shocked by the great selection! I loved browsing through these tees, they are so soft.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

I adore this tee. It’s so comfortable and chic. I want it in every color.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

The layout of the exclusively PINK store and its atmosphere is amazing. Bright and organized so you can easily find your favorite pieces.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

Love this signature PINK off the shoulder top. You can easily pair it with jeans and a pair of high-top boots.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

Another one of my favorite things about PINK is their collection of bras! Most comfortable of any that I have worn.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

This PINK black jacket with sequin sleeves is fantastic. It’s perfect for the cooler weather to wear to the game. But don’t forget to support your team underneath once you are warmed up at the stadium!

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

I’m a happy girl after spending the morning around the store. Walked out with my new favorite Cowboys tee and a few extras in the bag! Will definitely be back for some more jackets as the weather gets cooler.

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

Finally I took my outfit to the streets of Dallas! I love the casual tee look with the high boots, it's both cool and laid back... and supports my local Cowboys! Go team!

Photo: Loc Truong/Loc Truong

