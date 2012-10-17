Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Nini Nguyen Shows Us Her Local Dallas Cowboys Gear

Nini Nguyen is a fashion stylist, designer, and blogger based in Dallas, Texas. In her blog, NiniStyle.net, Nini lets her love and passion of fashionable and chic individuality shine through her natural talent to envision how clothes should lay and enhance a woman’s body. She started out as a fashion consultant for Banana Republic and Neiman Marcus, and eventually advanced to Oscar de la Renta and Barneys New York. Be sure to follow her at @ninistyle

As many of you may have seen, exclusively PINK stores are popping up around the U.S. and Canada with up to 30 stores and counting so far! It’s much easier to find the PINK collections now than ever before. I’ve always loved the PINK gear at Victoria’s Secret and was super excited that they offer an exclusively PINK store near Dallas. Currently there are two in Texas; one in Frisco and one in Woodland. I visited the one in Frisco at the Stonebriar Mall which opened in July 2012 and is about 20 minutes from Dallas. Check to see if there is a PINK store in your city by clicking here.

The first thing that I noticed is that the store is lively and bright which got me excited to start shopping (not to mention the great hip-hop music playing in the background!). PINK has always been one of my favorites. I have been wearing their bras for the last seven years. I love their comfort and how they form to your body to give you a nice little lift. As a stylist I have recommended them to many of my clients who always seem to fall in love with them as much as I do!

I’m so excited that my local exclusively PINK store is now offering the PINK NFL Collection, with must-have, limited edition styles supporting the Dallas Cowboys (you can find all 32 teams’ collections online). I literally wanted to take everything home because it is all so comfortable, yet sexy, and perfect for getting geared up for game day with my boys! You can find everything from bling hoodies, crop tees, jerseys and comfy sweats to flirty lace waist panties to support your favorite team. These spirited essentials are the perfect way to show your team some love on game day. Game on!!!

For more information on our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK: cmp.ly/3