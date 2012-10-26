Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Monica Dimperio Shows Us Her Local Chicago Bears Gear

Monica Dimperio is a writer/street style photographer and founder/Editor in Chief of The MidWasteland, a Chicago-based fashion, lifestyle, and culture website. Since its inception in 2007, the site has been recognized by noteworthy publications like The New York Times and Chicago Tribune. Monica has developed a reputation as style expert, trend hunter, and prominent figure in Chicago’s fashion community. When she is not busy blogging or capturing chic city dwellers, you can find her scouring thrift shops for mid-century barwear and mod mini dresses or hitting the court for a super-competitive badminton sesh.

Every Sunday after brunch Chicago’s streets become a wasteland and every bar on every corner is filled to capacity with football fans that are ready to “Bear Down”. As a fashion-girl from birth, and a sports fan by happenstance, I often find myself grappling with the question, “How can I look cute AND talk sports…without wearing a baggy jersey?!”

My dilemma was solved when I went into Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue and took a peek in the exclusively PINK store, a shop I usually reserve for my cutesy undies and comfy sleepwear. This store carries the PINK NFL Collection, filled with fun and, more importantly, fitted Bears items that will help you gear up for game day. There is blinged out garb for the girly-girls, funny punned merch that say things like, “I’ll be your fantasy player”, for the girls with a sense of humor, and vintage-inspired pieces for classic chicks. I went with the latter.

Thinking I was just going to go in and get a tee, I ended up walking out with five items! I couldn’t help myself. For yoga class, the low-cut and lace-back Yoga Push-Up with touchdown Yoga Leggings, and “Bears Pride” burnout Raceback Tank were a perfect fit. For nights when I stay in with my Netflix, I picked up a shrunken white hoodie that looks like it came out of your little brother’s closet in 1985. That’s a good thing. This vintage-inspired staple might be the most comfortable thing I own. Honestly, it took a lot for me to leave the store not wearing it. For game day, I went with the Drapey Three Quarter Sleeve Tee. It is exactly what I was looking for – girly, vintage-y, and has the most perfect boyfriend fit to it so as not to look like I’m trying too hard to talk touchdowns (read: talk to cute boys at the bar) and, um, if we’re being honest here, eat as many wings as my heart desires. Sunday isn’t just game day, it’s cheat day, too!

All in all, this trip taught me that you can’t always judge a book by its cover. So glad I popped in the exclusively PINK store and discovered this treasure trove of sporty gems. Now all I have to do is remember the difference between scrimmage and a scrum and it’s GAME ON!

