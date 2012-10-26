StyleCaster
Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Monica Dimperio Shows Us Her Local Chicago Bears Gear

Monica Dimperio
by
Monica Dimperio is a writer/street style photographer and founder/Editor in Chief  of The MidWasteland, a Chicago-based fashion, lifestyle, and culture website. Since its inception in 2007, the site has been recognized by noteworthy publications like The New York Times and Chicago Tribune. Monica has developed a reputation as style expert, trend hunter, and prominent figure in Chicago’s fashion community. When she is not busy blogging or capturing chic city dwellers, you can find her scouring thrift shops for mid-century barwear and mod mini dresses or hitting the court for a super-competitive badminton sesh.

Every Sunday after brunch Chicago’s streets become a wasteland and every bar on every corner is filled to capacity with football fans that are ready to “Bear Down”. As a fashion-girl from birth, and a sports fan by happenstance, I often find myself grappling with the question, “How can I look cute AND talk sports…without wearing a baggy jersey?!”

My dilemma was solved when I went into Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue and took a peek in the exclusively PINK store, a shop I usually reserve for my cutesy undies and comfy sleepwear. This store carries the PINK NFL Collection, filled with fun and, more importantly, fitted Bears items that will help you gear up for game day. There is blinged out garb for the girly-girls, funny punned merch that say things like, “I’ll be your fantasy player”, for the girls with a sense of humor, and vintage-inspired pieces for classic chicks. I went with the latter.

Thinking I was just going to go in and get a tee, I ended up walking out with five items! I couldn’t help myself. For yoga class, the low-cut and lace-back Yoga Push-Up with touchdown Yoga Leggings, and “Bears Pride” burnout Raceback Tank were a perfect fit. For nights when I stay in with my Netflix, I picked up a shrunken white hoodie that looks like it came out of your little brother’s closet in 1985. That’s a good thing. This vintage-inspired staple might be the most comfortable thing I own. Honestly, it took a lot for me to leave the store not wearing it. For game day, I went with the Drapey Three Quarter Sleeve Tee. It is exactly what I was looking for – girly, vintage-y, and has the most perfect boyfriend fit to it so as not to look like I’m trying too hard to talk touchdowns (read: talk to cute boys at the bar) and, um, if we’re being honest here, eat as many wings as my heart desires. Sunday isn’t just game day, it’s cheat day, too!

All in all, this trip taught me that you can’t always judge a book by its cover. So glad I popped in the exclusively PINK store and discovered this treasure trove of sporty gems. Now all I have to do is remember the difference between scrimmage and a scrum and it’s GAME ON!

For more information about our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK click here: cmp.ly/3

1 of 10

Shopping can be intimidating when you are looking for something so specific like cute gear for my team, the Chicago Bears. Here it goes!

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

The store had an enormous array of super-cute gear from the PINK NFL Collection. The best part is that there is something for every girl!

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

A great feature about this collection are all the options. Besides the embellishments and details, many of the pieces come in at least two different colors. So if you’re like me, and white totally washes you out, you don’t have to settle.

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

I was looking for the perfect piece to carry me through football season. Sequin is definitely a sassy touch to sports gear, very cute for the girly-girl! But, I knew I needed to dig a little deeper for something that accompanied my classic, vintage-infused wardrobe.

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

This look is a jackpot for watching the game at home and hanging out. The burnout tank is so adorable, I feel like I could even pair it with a skirt for that luxe-sportswear look that’s so in this season. But the days are only going to get colder so I’m thinking my perfect piece has to have longer sleeves.

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

My favorite part of this shopping trip was discovering this shrunken hoodie!! It is literally the most comfortable piece of clothing I have ever put on. Loved that it had vintage-inspired touches like the contrasting inserts on the shoulder. It's perfect for movie night!

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

Bingo! This top has everything I was searching for...vintage inspired, boyfriend-fit, and style! Layered over the low-cut, lace-back sports bra, this look has the comfort that will get me through a long morning of brunching and a Bears game!

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

The staff was so sweet and knowledgeable. They helped me with my mission to find the perfect game day outfit. First, by guiding me to the items that fit my style and then onto the ones that best suited my body type.

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

It took a few tries but I think I hit the mark with my game day outfit. I chose the three quarter sleeve boyfriend tee and paired it with dark skinny jeans and knee high brown boots. This look is great for the fall months. When winter sets in, I’ll add my favorite grey, drapey cashmere cardigan for warmth!

Photo: Marc Christopher Moran

