Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Jennie Lodge Shows Us Her Local San Francisco 49ers Gear

Jennie Lodge is the founder and face of GoingWest.net, a style blog about an art and fashion loving Iowan, transplanted into California. Her writing focuses on the events of the average 20-something and how she dresses for the occasion by experimenting with clothing, colors, trends and fashions. Jennie’s style can change from day to day, but she loves to keep things simple and chic or rock’n’roll.

The other day, I headed to the exclusively PINK Powell Street store to check out the San Francisco 49ers gear in the PINK NFL Collection. I grew up watching football with my dad every year. (I admit I grew up a Chicago Bears fan, due to my proximity to Chicago for 22 years, but now I’m all for my local 49ers). We’d make the biggest bowl of his famous popcorn (seriously the best stuff you’ll ever have), fill a giant stein with ice water, and veg out. Then, in college, I went to a Big 10 school, where football was life.

Even though I don’t watch much sports these days, I’ve always liked wearing sports tees, band tees, basically anything with nostalgia linked to it. PINK added a cool spin to the PINK NFL Collection by making it something girls would want to wear—bling hoodies and cropped tees. I tried on a bunch of their tops layered over the PINK thermals. It got me super excited for all things fall—football, baking, holidays …. And I like to rep SF, so I’m glad the 49ers have good team colors! I styled some of the pieces a few different ways: casual layers paired with a blazer for work, and of course, I paired things with my trusted leather jacket that I wear with everything. Thankfully, with fall weather here, the 49ers hoodie goes perfectly with it.

I feel so lucky living in SF where so many PINK stores are located. They are huge and full of everything I need. (Now you know I buy almost exclusively PINK underwear … ha!) Here’s a list of all their stores. Don’t have a PINK store near you? Check out their PINK NFL Collection online.

For more information about our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK click here: cmp.ly/3