StyleCaster
Share

23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

Christina Grasso
by
23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home
23 Start slideshow
Photo: The Stell/Kitchen Aid/Ikea/Design Within Reach/Nordstrom/Stylecaster

Unless you’ve been sound asleep beneath a rock for the past 3 years (or living in the Midwest where they’re just now discovering quinoa), then you already know that light pink is considered a neutral. Great, we’re on the same  page.

21296171 130082180947239 1458708427164352512 n 23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

Credit: Instagram | @thepouf

MORE: 10 Celebs Who Are Wearing Spring’s Pink Eyeshadow Trend

But this “new neutral” is anything but new for me, and is something with which I’ve accented my living quarters for precisely 28 years now. This very specific shade of light pink (Pantone 7520C, in case you’re wondering) and I go way back, to about 1992 when I took my first ballet class. Something about the color of my ballet shoes, and later, the pink satin ribbons sewn onto my pointe shoes, caught my eye and since then I’ve found it to be the most soothing (which is apparently backed up by psychology), nostalgic hue. From then on, what has come to be known as “millennial pink” was the color of my childhood room, bedding, eyeglasses, retainers, you name it, despite only rarely wearing clothing that is anything but black (sue me!).

I’ve rounded up the coolest pink things to shop for your home right now, so that you, too, can add a pop of calming energy to your space (and make it wayyyyy more photogenic).

MORE: 101 Different Ways to Wear Pink Hair

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Pink Sheepskin Stool, $325; at Clic Gallery

Photo: Clic Gallery

Eames Molded Plastic Dowel-Leg Armchair, $539.00; at Design Within Reach

Photo: Design Within Reach

Amya Velvet Pouf, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Boy Smells Candle in Cedar Stack, $30; at Domino

Photo: Domino

Sunnylife Flamingo Neon Light, $26; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Slub Velvet Lyre Chesterfield Sofa, $2,598; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Shell Trinket Box, $10; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Hazel Pink Marble Large Wooden Paper Holder, $36.99; at Domino

Photo: Domino

Blush Mongolian Sheepskin Area Rug, $109.99; at World Market

Photo: World Market

Hi-Gloss Small Square Pink Tray, $19.99; at CB2

Photo: CB2

AYTM Pink Ottoman, $425; at Coming Soon

Photo: Coming Soon

Mongolian Lamb Pillow Cover, $79; at west elm

Photo: west elm

Maryd tray table, $69.99; at Ikea

Photo: Ikea

Granada Juice Glass, $10; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Dinera 18-piece dinnerware set, $34.99; at Ikea

Photo: Ikea

Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $429.99; at Kitchen Aid

Photo: Kitchen Aid

Doris Light Pink Aluminum Tumbler, $5.50; at CB2

Photo: CB2

Overdose Nudesse Candle, $58; at The Stell

Photo: The Stell

Woke Medium Side Table in Marble & Pink, $795; at ABC Carpet & Home

Photo: ABC Carpet & Home

Away x Pop & Suki Carry-On, $225; at Away

Photo: Away

Anke Drechsel Silk Velvet Fringe Pillow, $95; at ABC Carpet & Home

Photo: ABC Carpet & Home

Domaine Pink Stone Coasters

Domaine Pink Stone Coasters

Bino Mini Trash Can, $24; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Is the Accessories Brand You're About to See Everywhere—Trust

This Is the Accessories Brand You're About to See Everywhere—Trust
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share