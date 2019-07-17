Pink Diamond Engagement Rings Exist—and They’re as Cute as You’d Expect

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re actually on the verge of getting engaged or not, we’re all guilty of searching for beautiful engagement rings for when that time comes. While it’s fun to see what kind of amazing jewelry is out there, sometimes you just know what kind of vibe or color you want. For those of you who have been looking for pink diamond engagement rings, keep reading. There are actually so many engagement rings featuring pinky gems you’re sure to love.

Many of these beautiful rings feature both diamonds and morganite—a pink diamond alternative. This gem comes in so many gorgeous pink hues and is totally on-trend. These morganite and pink diamond engagement rings are ready to fulfill all your fairytale dreams, baby. Although I’m far, far away from getting engaged, I can sit back and appreciate how magical these rings are. I’m a sucker for pretty jewelry, and these pink diamond and morganite rings are right up my alley. I know it’s cliche to love ~shiny~ things, but come on. There’s no denying these rings are gorgeous.

To give you a taste of what beauty is out there, I rounded up 11 of the prettiest morganite and pink diamond engagement rings I could find. There’s a range of styles, prices and hues, so hopefully there’s an engagement right that catches your eye. Even if you’re not actually looking to buy an engagement ring soon, you can totally add these to your wedding Pinterest board. (I know you have one. Don’t even try to deny it.)

The vintage feel of this ring is honestly so perfect.

Simple and elegant.

Rose gold? Don’t mind if I do.

This ring looks like it’s fit for royalty.

This ring looks like a blooming flower!

Modern and elegant.

This ring gives me Cinderella vibes.

A hint of pink in the middle.

Say ‘I do’ to this ring.

For all my oval-cut fans out there.

Diamonds all around the band, baby.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.