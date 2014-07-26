10 Pairs of Pastel Pink Denim Shorts to Step Up Your Cutoffs Game

No matter what your specific taste, we can probably all agree that there a few summer staples that get plenty of play during the summer: An all-purpose dress, a killer pair of sandals, and—of course—denim shorts. But since they’re so prevalent, sometimes a girl’s gotta stand out from the crowd, and choosing a style in pastel pink—one of the year’s biggest trends—is the way to do it.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 pairs of pink denim shorts to buy now, and they’re all under $100!