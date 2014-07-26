StyleCaster
10 Pairs of Pastel Pink Denim Shorts to Step Up Your Cutoffs Game

No matter what your specific taste, we can probably all agree that there a few summer staples that get plenty of play during the summer: An all-purpose dress, a killer pair of sandals, and—of course—denim shorts. But since they’re so prevalent, sometimes a girl’s gotta stand out from the crowd, and choosing a style in pastel pink—one of the year’s biggest trends—is the way to do it.

MORE: How To Make Your Own Distressed Denim Shorts

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 pairs of pink denim shorts to buy now, and they’re all under $100!

 

 

Pink Denim Shorts, $24.99; at Mango

Dondup Denim Shorts, $99; at FarFetch

Big Star Alex Short, $29.99; at 6PM

Stretch Cuffed Denim Shorts, $15.90; at Forever 21

 

M.GRIFONI DENIM Shorts, $41; at Yoox

Gap Raw-Edge Denim Shorts, $29.99; at Gap

ÉTOILE ISABEL MARANT Britanny stretch-denim shorts, $74; at The Outnet

Wyatt Pink Denim 'Anela' Boyfriend Shorts, $36; at Bluefly

7 For All Mankind Cuffed Denim Shorts, $65.99; at Saks Off Fifth

