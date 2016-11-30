StyleCaster
Meet the Coat That Will Transform Your Winter Wardrobe

by
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

One of my favorite pieces in my whole entire closet is a bright fuchsia coat that I bought at a vintage store in Paris with my roommate at the time (we effectively shared a wardrobe, so if we both liked something, we’d just split the price down the middle—it wasn’t a perfect plan, but it worked well enough). The coat is double-breasted, with shiny black buttons and a matching collar. It’s not exactly warm enough for New York winters, and there are slices in the lining where we ripped out the gigantic shoulder pads it came with, but I insist on wearing it right through February. Why? Well, amid a sea of black and gray, plus the occasional Park-Avenue brown mink, it’s nice to feel like a special flamingo—especially during the drudgery of a morning commute.

Pink coats—be they bubblegum-pink puffers, blush bombers, or Pepto-pink shearlings—are one of the best antidotes to winter doldrums. Even if you’re otherwise sheathed head-to-toe in black (as I often am), when you put one on, your outfit is instantly energized. And sure, the traditional thinking is that coats should be purchased in dark, go-with-everything shades because they tend to be the “investment pieces” of the season, but since we (that is, internet-fluent millennials) are treating pale pink as the new neutral, that should logically extend to outerwear, don’t you think?

Below, shop 21 pink coats that will give your wardrobe new life this season—plus get inspiration on how to wear them.

1 of 27

Sutton Coat, $268; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Faux Mink Coat, $795; at Thakoon

Photo: Thakoon

Wool-Blend Coat, $129; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Photo: Galant Girl

The Fifi Bolero, $395; at Jocelyn

Photo: Jocelyn

Wilfred Poussin Bomber, $198; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Amelda Coat, $399, at Club Monaco

Photo: Finding Paola

Pink Velvet Robe Blazer, $152; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Moncler Daphne Quilted Puffer Coat, $990; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Pink Faux-Fur Coat, $108; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Photo: Le Dressing de Leeloo

Chen Peng Pink Down Jacket, $920; at SSENSE

Photo: SSENSE

Lookast Pink Oversized Pocket Coat, $268; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept

Perfect Pink Coat, $275; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Photo: LellaVictoria

Photo: LellaVictoria

Sies Marjan Shaggy Shearling Coat, $3,690; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Acne Brushed Wool-Cashmere Melton Belted Coat, $1,300; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Helmut Lang Oversize Cape Coat, $1,549; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Where Did U Get That

T Tahari Paige Faux Fur Trimmed Coat, $179; at Gilt

Photo: Gilt

Nagai Star Down Jacket, $625; at Kenzo

Photo: Kenzo

Fuzzy Coat, $1,295; at Lisa Perry

Photo: Lisa Perry

Pockets Wool Coat, $129.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Lovers + Friends x Revolve Mia Faux Fur Jacket, $278; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve Clothing

J.O.A. Moto Jacket, $145; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Photo: Could I Have That

(Coat Ann Taylor)

Photo: Could I Have That

