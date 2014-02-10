Street Style Trend: Pink Coats are Literally Everywhere This Fashion Week

We already know that pastel pink outerwear swept the runways during the Fall 2013’s season—most notably Carven’s gotta-have-it oversize overcoat—and now it’s fully trickled down to the streets, as evidenced by the staggering number of pale-pink coats we’ve spotted on showgoers during New York Fashion Week—and we’re only three days in.

MORE: How To Wear Pastel Pink (And Look Like a Stylish Adult)



Since it is technically currently still the Fall 2013 season, it’s not terribly surprising that were seeing so many pink coats, but we kind of can’t get over how strongly the trend trickled down, and how many women embraced the divisive trend.

Between cozy wool, cropped bombers, and lots of cotton-candy fur, take a look at the pink coat trend that’s sweeping the streets of NYFW.

MORE: Every Single Look From Alexander Wang’s Futuristic Fall 2014 Collection