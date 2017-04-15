18 Pink Things to Shop for Spring

Welp, another season has come and gone and here we are, still bombarded by the ubiquity of millennial pink. It’s everywhere across the interwebs: product packaging, Instagram feeds, and even Kendall Jenner’s godforsaken dining room wall. I, for one, am not complaining because I love it too, and must admit that if I lived in a building that allowed it, I’d probably be painting my damn walls millennial pink, also. (Not for the sake of appetite suppression á la Kenny, though, because I’m not about that life.)

Alas, I do not have the privilege of paintable walls, or even very much wall square footage to begin with, so I must keep my pink dreams elsewhere, like in my closet. Ahead, 18 of spring’s best pink things to buy, to wear, to carry, or just look at.