18 Pink Things to Shop for Spring

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Net-A-Porter/Tuleste/Zara/Away/Stylecaster

Welp, another season has come and gone and here we are, still bombarded by the ubiquity of millennial pink. It’s everywhere across the interwebs: product packaging, Instagram feeds, and even Kendall Jenner’s godforsaken dining room wall. I, for one, am not complaining because I love it too, and must admit that if I lived in a building that allowed it, I’d probably be painting my damn walls millennial pink, also. (Not for the sake of appetite suppression á la Kenny, though, because I’m not about that life.)

Alas, I do not have the privilege of paintable walls, or even very much wall square footage to begin with, so I must keep my pink dreams elsewhere, like in my closet. Ahead, 18 of spring’s best pink things to buy, to wear, to carry, or just look at.

MORE: 23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

1 of 18

Rose Marabou Lamu Slides, $285.00; at Brother Vellies

Photo: Brother Vellies

Leather Effect Mini Skirt, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Icon Yardage Slim Fit Sweatshirt, $120; at Être Cécile

Photo: Être Cécile

Studio Maribou Top, $74.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Camera Bag, $195; at Pop & Suki

Photo: Pop & Suki

Away x Pop & Suki Carry-On, $225; at Away

Photo: Away

Prada Feather-Trimmed Silk-Georgette Midi Dress, $2,620; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

MR by Man Repeller Two-Tone Satin Loafers, $395; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Info Poster Dress, $65; at Adidas

Photo: Adidas

Cropped Trousers with Belt, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Yarn Pom Pom Earrings, $85.00; at Tuleste 

Photo: Tuleste

Bell Sleeve Trench Coat, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Poplin Top with Frilled Sleeves, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Champion + UO Mini Logo Crew-Neck Sweatshirt, $55; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

The Modern Babo, $145; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Asymmetric Hem Slip Dress, $160; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Pink Ring Wrap Mini Skirt, $96; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Spring Shades, $40; at Rumba

Photo: Rumba

