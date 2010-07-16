Pink Catapults Offstage Mid-Concert!

Pink gets ready for flying (literally) offstage. Photo: Jon Furniss, WireImage

TWITTER:

@dkny I mean I know I live in a hotel- but this view takes the cake…#Paris http://twitpic.com/25sxul



How many days ’til Paris fashion week?

@InsideDVF http://twitpic.com/25t3cz



It’s rare that we disagree with the designer on anything, but we think this twitpic definitely deserved a caption…

@evachen212 dang I missed my shot @ fame. ha, as if! even if I were paid $6.2million, I wld NOT go on it. 🙂 but I will be watching http://bit.ly/bnnpV9

Teen Vogue’s beauty editor dreams of being on the Asian Jersey Shore?

@susiebubble somebody’s wasabi sushi boxset next to me on the bus is making me violently ill…

Agreed. A bus is maybe the ONLY place we wouldn’t crave sushi.

@stefanogabbana Finally the sea!!!! http://yfrog.com/3twbij



One half of Dolce & Gabanna rows away…just come back before Fashion Week, k?

SITES WE LOVE:

The man who brought us Lady Gaga‘s caution tape ensemble in

“Telephone” is first up in line for a F 21 collab. Will caution tape translate to mass market? L.A.-based designer Brian Lichtenberg seems to think so. (WWD)

From the looks of PETA’s latest ad, it’s hard to tell if Pam is supporter or victim. (Perez Hilton)

Fashion’s Night Out is upping the ante for round two this time the city-wide shopping fte is getting a special two-episode cameo on our favorite guilty pleasure show Gossip Girl. (Page Six)

Feeling a little, um, itchy down there? You may have bed bugs, that is, if you’ve been buying panties at the Victoria’s Secret on Lexington and East 58th St recently. (Racked)

Beware of flying pop stars. At Pink’s show in Germany last night, the singer had a little onstage accident due to a harness malfunction. We recommend leaving the acrobatics to Cirque du Soleil. People has so kindly provided the video for your viewing pleasure.

The vampire trend just won’t quit. Essie is launching a Morticia Addams-inspired nail color in collaboration with the broadway version’s star, Bebe Neuwirth. It’s a little early for Halloween, non? (Fashionista)

More fashion news: Lohan Looks Hot Pre-Jail On German GQ Cover