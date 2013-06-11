Links To Click: Pink Debuts Half-Buzzed Hair, Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Yoga Poses, More

Take a mid-day break to see what made our reading list today!

1. Pink dropped her trademark pixie in favor of a half-buzzed, longer ‘do. See the evolution of this edgy trend! [Beauty High]

2. Tree, dancer, one-arm balancing: these are just a few of Jennifer Aniston’s favorite yoga poses. [InStyle]

3. Net-A-Porter’s end-of-season sale just started, and it’s pretty epic: some styles are as much as 70% off. [Net-A-Porter]

4. Here’s something to re-define the cross-country road trip: a $31 million mobile home. [The Vivant]

5. Watch Christian Louboutin paint his iconic red soles, then have wearers stomp all over the city leaving red footprints everywhere. [The Cut]

6. Ouch! Miley Cyrus’ new song “We Can’t Stop” debuted at number 40 after one week of air play. [Billboard]

7. Kanye West’s old Def Jam videos have just re-surfaced, to much fascination. His poetry includes lines from some of his most successful songs. [Buzz Feed]

8. Freckle-conscious? Here are eight big stars who love their freckles. [Daily Makeover]

