Chic Pink Bridesmaid Dresses in Every Possible Shade

Scroll To See More Images

Though wedding palettes are vast and varied, no color dominates quite like pink. Pink flowers, pink accents, pink bridesmaid dresses—the color has absolutely pervaded the bridal landscape, and with good reason. Pink is dreamy, feminine, fairytale-worthy; it drips with romance, and it comes in so many shades that brides-to-be can keep their aesthetics completely customized. Want something light and delicate? Bold and powerful? Bright and energetic? Pink has your back—and it begs mentioning that pink’s appeal translates to any season, too.

It should come as no surprise, then, that pink is, time and time again, one of the most popular bridesmaid dress colors around. Cosmopolitan did a run-down of the bridesmaid dress trends that defined the last 30 years, and pink was the reigning color for seven different years—that’s more than any other color in the roundup. And 2019 bridesmaid dress color trends reveal pink isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Naturally, bridal retailers have reacted accordingly. Every bridesmaid dress store is filled to the brim with pink gowns and pink party dresses—pink minis and pink maxis. At this point, the LPD (little pink dress) might honestly be rendered in more varieties than the LBD (little black dress)—a testament to the sheer magnitude of pink’s power, and a suggestion that the color will likely continue to dominate for years to come.

Lovers + Friends Taylor Gown, $84 at Revolve

Undeniably bridal party-perfect.

Rebecca Vallance Love Bow Dress, $545 at Revolve

Power pink is totally a thing.

Majorelle Tavi Gown, $238 at Revolve

So perfect for bridesmaid wear we can’t imagine it styled any other way.

Lace Pinny Scallop Edge Mini Dress, $52 at ASOS

Excellent for bridesmaids—and honestly, anyone attending a party anywhere.

Black Halo Milaya Column Gown, $104.80 at Neiman Marcus

A particularly fashion-forward take on the pink bridesmaid dress (and a super affordable one, at that).

Pretty Little Thing Velvet Wrap Midi Dress, $40 at ASOS

Pink and velvet combine to create a wedding-ready look fit for any season.

ELLIATT Creation Midi Dress, $123 at Revolve

Contemporary in cut, classic in color.

Keepsake Strappy Gown, $66.50 at ASOS

Who said your bridesmaids can’t look sleek AF?

Structured Folded Pencil Dress, $33 at ASOS

Chic without stealing the spotlight, this pink dress is perfect for bridesmaids and wedding guests, alike.

Needle & Thread Iris Cami Gown, $423 at Revolve

Hot pink and ruffles can combine to create one hell of a mess, but this maxi dress proves they can create wedding-worthy magic, too.

Believe it or Knot Tie-Front Dress, $64 at Lulu’s

Simple, chic and totally re-wearable—what’s not to love?

NBD Maeve Dress, $78 at Revolve

Sleek, sophisticated and just a little bit sexy.

LIKELY Cabrera Gown, $136 at Revolve

So pretty we’re dreaming up entire weddings around it.

Cedric Charlier Draped Satin Dress, $795 at Net-a-Porter

An absolute classic with a welcome contemporary twist.

Jill Jill Stuart Deep V Gown, $298 at Revolve

Not necessarily a go-to bridal color, but one that’s certainly worth considering.

Endless Rose Tiered Maxi Dress, $120 at Shopbop

The perfect pastel complement to any bridal gown.

Jay Godfrey Meghan Sleeveless Sheath Dress, $325 at Neiman Marcus

Your bridesmaids will surely thank you for picking such a chic, re-wearable LPD.

Self Portrait Lace Tiered Mini Dress, $440 at Shopbop

If this ruffled mini isn’t begging to be worn to a wedding, I don’t know what is.

Satin Midi Slip Dress, $64 at ASOS

We can already envision a line of these walking down the aisle.

Misha Nala Scuba Puff-Sleeve Dress, $127 at Neiman Marcus

The puffy sleeves offer drama without the risk of overshadowing the bride.

Cami Wrap Midi Dress, $51 at ASOS

Nothing says “bridesmaid” like a peachy pink wrap midi.

Solace London Petch Maxi Dress, $435 at Shopbop

When the bridesmaids look this good, the bride is sure to look spectacular.

Woven Mix Cape-Back Pencil Dress, $56 at ASOS

Nothing stuns like a millennial pink pencil dress—with cape sleeves.

Privacy Please Peyton Midi Dress, $128 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette in a no-fail color—talk about a win/win.

Jay Godfrey Belle Gown, $449 at Revolve

Sexy without skewing too night-out.

Fame and Partners the Allegra Dress, $279 at Shopbop

Breezy, dreamy and beach wedding-ready.

Lovers + Friends Arlo Midi dress, $90 at Revolve

We can already see the bouquet.

Chevron Plisse Maxi Dress, $72 at ASOS

A not-so-obvious choice sure to pay the same dividends as more conventional options.

Nookie Dolly Midi Dress, $149 at Revolve

You can’t go wrong.

Keepsake Night Fall Dress, $92.50 at Shopbop

Fun, flirty and wedding-worthy.

Tiered Plisse Maxi Dress, $76 at ASOS

What? A wedding is your excuse to indulge in absolute drama. Why not go full-force?

Chi Chi London Scallop Lace Pencil Dress, $98 at ASOS

Because romance and bold style are far from mutually exclusive.

Jason Wu Sequin Stretch Mini Dress, $495 at Net-a-Porter

Oh yeah, sequins are definitely on the bridesmaid dress menu.

Cape-Back Midi Dress, $60 at ASOS

Paired with flowers, this midi’s an absolute dream.

Acadiana Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $74 at Lulu’s

Comfy, chic and versatile—an absolute win.

Privacy Please Kilgore Gown, $132 at Revolve

Your bridesmaids will thank you for the excuse to get so incredibly glam.

NBD Mary Lynn Midi Dress, $109 at Revolve

Light pink lace midis are great go-to’s for any wedding—especially one held in the spring or summer.

Jay Godfrey Turner Gown, $345 at Revolve

This hot pink gown is sure to turn up the heat on any bridal palette.

Hellessy Emerson Wrap Dress, $596 at Shopbop

Not your average millennial pink gown.

Elliatt Chord Dress, $90 at Revolve

A simple silhouette that still feels totally fun—need we say more?

Needle & Thread Metallic Butterfly Gown, $275.50 at Shopbop

Not only are ruffles incredibly trendy—they’re also romantic enough for bridal party wear.

Taliah Lace Midi Dress, $68 at Lulu’s

If someone told you to envision a hot pink lace bridesmaid dress, this is probably exactly what’d come to mind.

Michael Costello x Revolve Maren Gown, $132 at Revolve

Can you imagine a more fairytale-worthy maxi?

Lovers + Friends Blake Midi Dress, $120 at Revolve

If the bridesmaids aren’t wearing this at a summer wedding, it’s perfect guest attire.

Bardot Cold-Shoulder Mini Prom Dress, $72 at ASOS

Dreamy, sweet and universally flattering.

Fashion Union Wrap Maxi Dress, $36 at ASOS

So wedding-perfect. And so re-wearable.

Everlasting Romance Floral Maxi Dress, $87 at Lulu’s

Imagine how incredible this would look in photos.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.