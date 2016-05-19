StyleCaster
11 Pineapple Smoothies That Are One Step Away from a Piña Colada

by
In the last couple of weeks I’ve been revisiting morning exercise after many, many months of hitting snooze. However, waking up at the crack of dawn (also referred to as 6:30 a.m.) doesn’t leave much time for breakfast, so I’ve started pre-preparing smoothies at night, drinking them after the gym. The ingredients you’ll find in my liquid meal include banana, kale, celery, mint, spinach, chia, Greek yogurt, and the all-important sweetener, pineapple.

In addition to being packed with vitamin C and magnesium, pineapple also tastes really, really good, making even the greenest concoction palatable. So—in the spirit of making every morning smoothie a little more like a piña colada—I’ve rounded up 11 easy and delicious pineapple-based recipes to try now.

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

Dinner at the Zoo

Photo: Dinner at the Zoo

Carrot Pineapple Smoothie

Gimme Some Oven

Photo: Gimme Some Oven

Skinny Pineapple Smoothie

Creme de la Crumb

Photo: Creme de la Crumb

Pineapple Coconut Lime Smoothie

One Lovely Life

Photo: One Lovely Life

Whipped Pineapple Smoothie

Rachel Schultz

Photo: Rachel Schultz

Mango Smoothie Bowl

Downshiftology

Photo: Downshiftology

Pineapple Creamsicle Smoothie

Something Swanky

Photo: Something Swanky

Blueberry Pineapple Smoothie

Pick Fresh Foods

 

Anti-Inflammatory Tropical Turmeric Smoothie

Wicked Spatula

Photo: Wicked Spatula

Orange Pineapple Smoothie

Cooking and Beer

Photo: Cooking and Beer

Kick Booty Kale Smoothie

Well Plated

Photo: Well Plated

