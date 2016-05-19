11 Pineapple Smoothies That Are One Step Away from a Piña Colada

In the last couple of weeks I’ve been revisiting morning exercise after many, many months of hitting snooze. However, waking up at the crack of dawn (also referred to as 6:30 a.m.) doesn’t leave much time for breakfast, so I’ve started pre-preparing smoothies at night, drinking them after the gym. The ingredients you’ll find in my liquid meal include banana, kale, celery, mint, spinach, chia, Greek yogurt, and the all-important sweetener, pineapple.

In addition to being packed with vitamin C and magnesium, pineapple also tastes really, really good, making even the greenest concoction palatable. So—in the spirit of making every morning smoothie a little more like a piña colada—I’ve rounded up 11 easy and delicious pineapple-based recipes to try now.