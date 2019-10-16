These Anti-Wrinkles Pillows Are The Epitome of Beauty Sleep

Scroll To See More Images

While sleep is essential to looking and feeling your best (a cliche, yes, but nonetheless, true). Unfortunately, sleep is also the culprit for the formation of premature fine lines and wrinkles. To clarify, it’s not sleep in general that’s marring our anti-aging efforts, but rather, how we sleep. As a side sleeper myself, I can certainly attest to the fact that my bony chest has paid the price when it comes to fine lines. The lack of skin in that region crunches together while slumber, and as a result, my go-to sleeping position has left the area looking at least a decade older than my face and actual age. Finding a pillow that won’t cause wrinkles is essential — regardless of how many anti-aging serums and retinol creams you religiously apply each night. I recently went to see Nurse Jamie for a laser treatment, and she kindly pointed out that the left side of my face was showing significantly more signs of premature aging than my right side.

I’m prone to waking up with the dreaded “pillow face,” which means a post-slumber faced laden in creases and lines stemming from the orientation that I slept in during the night before. While these marks usually fade after an hour or two, they can eventually become permanent wrinkles. You see, when sleep in a position (on your stomach or your side) that lends itself to excess pressure being put on the face, neck and chest. The friction caused by the contact between your face and your pillows, sheets and comforter creates tension and accelerates the formation of lines. If you’re like me, and find sleeping on your back pretty uncomfortable, investing in one of these beauty pillows is your next best bet.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Save my Face Beauty Pillow

What I love about this luxe beauty pillow is that it combines a face-saving design, but is also lined in satin, which further helps prevent fine lines and bed head. It’s also awesome for travelling.

2. Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Memory Foam Age Defy Pillow

As mentioned, it was Nurse Jamie herself who pointed out that the side I tend to sleep on was aging faster than the opposite side. I’ve been using this pillow for three months now, and I’ve noticed a difference in my undereye lines and overall appearance of my skin.

3. YourFacePillow Anti-Wrinkle Pillow

This age-defying pillow is designed to keep your head straight and centered, making it great at preventing the formation of wrinkles as well as acne. It’s the perfect option for both back and side sleepers.