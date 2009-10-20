Pierre Hardy Boots for the Gap Delayed Again, We Sigh

It all started at the Gap Fall/Winter 2009 preview, when editors and buyers noticed that Patrick Robinson’s casual, chicly American collection was topped (or shall we say bottomed) off with amazing boots. The footwear, of course, marked the latest installment of Pierre Hardy’s collaboration with the Gap.

For those of us who have patiently been awaiting the arrival of these perfect fall boots, the news that they would arrive in stores today was incredibly exciting. That, of course, all faded away when reports from Gap stores around the city came in that the shoes were not yet in stores. The horror, trust me, I know. The update was that we could expect the shoes to arrive Wednesday night at the earliest and hit stores on Thursday morning.

Well, we are happy to report that if you are itching to get your hands on Pierre Hardy’s latest creation (we are), the shoes have been delivered to the Gap on 17th and Fifth Ave.

Racked reports that the selection is limited: the grey boots, $175, are available in sizes 9.5, 9, 7, and 6.5; the tan boots, $175, are available in sizes 9, 7, and 6.5; and the chocolate brown, shearling-lined boots, $195, come in 9.5, 9, 8, and 6.5.

Disappointing, to us at least, the heel of the boot has also been lowered. Practical yes, Pierre Hardy fantasy, no.