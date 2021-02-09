Does Pieper Win ‘The Bachelor’? What to Know About the Contestant Who Confessed Her Love to Matt

Ever since she confessed her love to Matt James on season 25 of The Bachelor, fans have wanted to know more Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Pieper James, a.k.a. the contestant who has his same last name.

Pieper was one of 32 contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the January 4, premiere of The Bachelor season 25. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

As for if Matt’s Bachelor 2021 winner has been revealed, Reality Steve can confirm that she has. Reality Steve revealed Matt’s winner prior to the premiere of his Bachelor season in January 2021. According to a source for OK! magazine, producers were “livid” that the end was leaked. “Everyone on the show has been reminded that they signed non-disclosure-agreements,” the source said. “The show’s PR department strategically leaks information and teases each season to get publicity and viewers excited. However, the number of unauthorized leaks has gotten out of control. To have the winner leaked before the first episode even airs is terrible. Producers are livid,” the source adds.

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Pieper? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Pieper James and if she’s Matt’s winner.

Who is Pieper from The Bachelor?

Pieper is a 23-year-old from Happy Valley, Oregon. In her Bachelor bio, Pieper describes herself as having a “dynamic personality” and wanting a man like her by her side. “Don’t discount Pieper as just a pretty face because there is way more to this stunner than meets the eye. She’s truly the total package!” her bio reads. “Pieper has a dynamite personality, a creative mind, a master’s degree in marketing and a wonderful family who has supported all her endeavors.”

Her bio continues, “The only thing missing for Pieper? A man to enjoy life by her side! Pieper is caring, giving, and loves to learn what brings her partner joy so she can foster that happiness. She loves to spend quality time with her significant other, but also very much values independence and having parts of her life that remain her own. Pieper needs someone with confidence and someone who knows what they want in life because forethought is so important to her. It’s easy to see what makes Pieper a total catch and we think Matt will have no problem seeing it too.”

In her limo entrance, Pieper also joked to Matt about having the same last name as him. “My dad always wanted my sisters and I to keep our last name, which is ‘James,'” she said. ”So, I’m very happy to be meeting you.”

For her fun facts, Pieper lists the following:

– Pieper is very into European cars and dreams of owning a Rolls Royce one day.

– Pieper loves her grandma the most in this world and calls her Gram-cracker.

– Pieper is not into picnics because the idea of sitting on the ground and eating is not appealing to her.

What is Pieper’s job?

According to her Bachelor bio, Pieper is a student. She’s a graduate student at DePaul University in Chicago pursuing a master’s degree in marketing. Along with her academic career, Pieper is also a model and did a campaign for Nike in 2020.

Does Pieper win The Bachelor?

On the February 8 episode of The Bachelor, Pieper has her first one-on-one date with Matt. The two got to a carnival at night before they’re serenaded by a country band. At dinner, Pieper confesses to Matt that’s she’s in love with him. So does she win The Bachelor? Sorry to say it, Pieper fans, but she is not Matt’s winner. In fact, Pieper doesn’t even make it to Matt’s final five. His final five are: Abigail, Serena P., Bri, Michelle and Rachael. His finalists are eliminated in that order, which means that Rachael is Matt’s winner. For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s winner, click here.

Pieper, unfortunately, also isn’t the next Bachelorette. According to Reality Steve, the season 17 Bachelorette is Katie, who was eliminated in 13th place on the same episode that Pieper had her one-on-one date with Matt. For what to know about Katie’s Bachelorette season, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.