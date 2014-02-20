Amazing: See What Top Celebrities Would Look Like If They Weren’t Famous

Obviously, top celebrities like Beyoncé have legions of folks working 24/7 to make sure they look perfect at all times, but what would happen if Bey—and other stars like her—didn’t have professional hair and makeup teams, trainers, plastic surgeons, groomers, and stylists?

One company decided to look into exactly that, and create imagery of what some of the biggest celebrities would look look like if they hadn’t found fame.

According to the Daily Mail, vouchercodespro.co.uk, who created the images, did to showcase how beautiful people might look a little less so without the trappings of fame.

“Have you ever caught yourself in the middle of a daydream wondering how you would look if you had millions in the bank and an endless amount of fashion and beauty help at your fingertips? the company said. “No wonder the A-listers all look so perfect when you take into the account the ridiculously long list of people whose job it is to make the Hollywood elite look effortless whilst they walk up and down the red carpet.”

Is this what David Beckham would look like if he wasn't famous? http://t.co/g2aLRCBej0 pic.twitter.com/G98ZTXofLe — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 20, 2014

As a result, the company decided to focus on some of the most famous A-listers in the world, and the elements of their image that signify their international fame. That means reducing the Cara Delevingne‘s famous eyebrows, showing how the normally clean-cut David Beckham would look if he embraced a rugged aesthetic, and imagining how Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé might look without the luxury of a 24-hour glam squad.

Check out the image of Becks, then head over to the Daily Mail for many more, including those mentioned above, as well as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and, oddly, Nic Cage.