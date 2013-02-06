See All The Pictures From Miranda Kerr’s Spring 2013 Mango Campaign

Back in November, it was revealed that Miranda Kerr would be replacing Kate Moss as the face of Spanish high-street label Mango. Now, her complete Spring 2013 campaign for the brand is out, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel picked up right where Moss left off.

While some of the photographs seem overly airbrushed, making Kerr appear washed out and pale, it’s impossible for the Australian beauty not to look stellar—especially when she’s showing off her enviable physique, which includes a six-pack. It’s a bit hard to fathom how she was able to get her body back to this shape after giving birth to son Flynn just two years ago, but more power to her!

