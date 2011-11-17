Pictures From Lauren Bush & David Lauren’s Western Wedding

This past summer’s jam-packed season ended with a bang when fashion and politics merged in a way that it never had before. David Lauren (son of iconic fashion designer Ralph Lauren) wed Lauren Bush, granddaughter and niece of former presidents George H. W. and George W. Bush.

The wedding took place over a warm Labor Day weekend at Ralph’s palatial 17,000 acre ranch in Ridgway, Colorado. It was initially described as “black tie with a Western twist,” but Lauren (last name? First name?…Wow, this is confusing) told Vogue that it was all about “rustic elegance.” Considering the gorgeous natural backdrop, the couple didn’t need to do too much to spruce up the scenery.”You could put out paper plates and confetti, and it would be gorgeous,” Lauren said, “but we didn’t quite do that.”

Yeah, that’s not exactly surprising. Considering all of the money and power packed into one event, there’s no way Dixie Cups, hamburgers and hot dogs would do. Take a look at their stunning wedding portrait and a few others above, and be jealous. I know I am!

Photos via Vogue –Contributing Editor William Norwich reports on the wedding for the December issue, on newsstands nationwide November 22nd