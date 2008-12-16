Picture The Perfect Suiting

Close your eyes and imagine what you would look like in a suit. Not just some corporate commuter, department store, sale rack variety either. Close your eyes and visualize the perfect suit if you were a young, cool, fashion lusting, creative type.

Now..OPEN.

Christopher Bailey captured my heart and sent me into serious closet-edit-mode with the baby bells from the Spring 2009 runway collection. For the Burberry Prorsum Pre-Fall collection, Bailey is once again serving up these dreamy baby bells with skinny, fitted-to-perfection blazers as thee choice for uniform dressing. I always dreamt of being a power suit professional and FINALLY there is a suit worth getting serious about.

My mom would be so proud.