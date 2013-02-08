See the First Picture of Gisele Bündchen’s Adorable Daughter Vivian Lake

We’re obviously not particularly surprised that Vivian Lake, the two month old daughter of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, is one of the cutest babies we’ve ever seen—given the genetic gifts that her parents have blessed her with—but it’s definitely worth noting. Today, Bundchen posted the above picture on her Facebook page, where she also announced her birth back in December.

Captioned with “Love is everything! Happy friday, much love to all,” we can’t help but marvel at what a perfect combination of her parents Vivian Lake is. And, in her tiny frilly white dress, she’s already on her way to being a toddler style setter—up there with the likes of Rachel Zoe‘s son Skyler and Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason.