Pics From Last Night: The StyleCaster #IWNY Party

This week, while Facebook was busy going public, the StyleCaster homeland of lower Manhattan was taken over by plastic glasses, plaid and plugged-in people looking to follow you, friend you and find out where you check-in for coffee. Welcome to Silicon Alley, the digital frontier, and–more relevantly–Internet Week 2012.

So, we obviously threw a party.

Last night, StyleCaster teamed up with a handful of particularly awesome and creative folks from the social, start-up and tech field to bring a few hundred of New York’s nerd-less notables to the Tribeca Grand Hotel for some drinks and dancing, thanks to some help from StyleCaster’s go-to DJ, Neil Jackson.

So, you may ask yourself, “What happens when style kids get down and start talking nerdy?” Well it’s quite simple: Geeks get chic and fashion gets a retro flare.

Check out the slideshow above for some totally taggable visuals, snapped and produced by Joy Jacobs and StyleCaster’s contributing photographer Nneka Salmon.

Special shout-out to our host committee of socially savvy and incredibly creative friends: Albert Azout @ Sociocast, Courtney Boyd Myers @ TheNextWeb, Daniel Saynt @ Socialyte, Dave Altarescu @ Spotify, Doug Imbruce @ Qwiki, Jesse Israel @ Cantora, Lindsay Kaplan @ Chloe + Isabel, Mike Keriakos @ EveryDay Health, and Soraya Darabi @ Foodspotting.