Pics From Last Night: The StyleCaster #IWNY Party

This week, while Facebook was busy going public, the StyleCaster homeland of lower Manhattan was taken over by plastic glasses, plaid and plugged-in people looking to follow you, friend you and find out where you check-in for coffee. Welcome to Silicon Alley, the digital frontier, and–more relevantly–Internet Week 2012.
So, we obviously threw a party.
Last night, StyleCaster teamed up with a handful of particularly awesome and creative folks from the social, start-up and tech field to bring a few hundred of New York’s nerd-less notables to the Tribeca Grand Hotel for some drinks and dancing, thanks to some help from StyleCaster’s go-to DJ, Neil Jackson.
So, you may ask yourself, “What happens when style kids get down and start talking nerdy?” Well it’s quite simple: Geeks get chic and fashion gets a retro flare.
Check out the slideshow above for some totally taggable visuals, snapped and produced by Joy Jacobs and StyleCaster’s contributing photographer Nneka Salmon.
Special shout-out to our host committee of socially savvy and incredibly creative friends: Albert Azout @ Sociocast, Courtney Boyd Myers @ TheNextWeb, Daniel Saynt @ Socialyte, Dave Altarescu @ Spotify, Doug Imbruce @ Qwiki, Jesse Israel @ Cantora, Lindsay Kaplan @ Chloe + Isabel, Mike Keriakos @ EveryDay Health, and Soraya Darabi @ Foodspotting.
StyleCaster BFFs Nisia Wasilewicz and Chris Reed (center and right) sure know how to give good face.
Joy Jacobs Photography Stylecaster Tribecca Grand Internet Week
Dani Axelrod of Intermix with friends
StyleCaster's own Melissa Gilbert, Brette Allen and Elizabeth Kozersky
Yigal Azrouel's social media guru Samantha Moray
Fueled CEO and founder & 50 Most Stylish New Yorker honoree Ramit Chawla
A PR Pic: Party co-host and Chloe + Isabel's Lindsay Kaplan with StyleCaster's Meghan Cross
Ari Goldberg, CEO and Founder of StyleCaster, with party co-host Soraya Darabi
StyleCaster's co-founder and Hearst's Head of Digital Marketing Brandon Perlman
Everyday Health CEO and founder Mike Keriakos sporting his geek chic glasses with David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg and Meghan Cross
Just a bunch of Silicon Alley guys lookin' sharp.
Miles Bloom - with regular-sized, actually stylish glasses.
Fashion blogger Sharon Fiereisen
Celebrating Internet Week in Style.
Music moguls: DJs Neil Jackson & SoSuperSam with party co-host, Cantora's Jesse Israel
Keno Benjiman and Megan Dubatowka...gettin' nerdy.
DJ Neil Jackson makes a StyleCaster party, even when he's playing Call Me Maybe.
Nerds in neon...geek chic, if you will.
A little Terry Richards action...
In case you're wondering what shoes are in for guys this season...
What's Next Editor Susie G and pal Alex Cook
Steven Rojas (right) and friend look like they came straight out of an issue of GQ.
