Pics From Last Night: The StyleCaster #IWNY Party

Meghan Cross
This week, while Facebook was busy going public, the StyleCaster homeland of lower Manhattan was taken over by plastic glasses, plaid and plugged-in people looking to follow you, friend you and find out where you check-in for coffee. Welcome to Silicon Alley, the digital frontier, and–more relevantly–Internet Week 2012.

So, we obviously threw a party.

Last night, StyleCaster teamed up with a handful of particularly awesome and creative folks from the social, start-up and tech field to bring a few hundred of New York’s nerd-less notables to the Tribeca Grand Hotel for some drinks and dancing, thanks to some help from StyleCaster’s go-to DJ, Neil Jackson.

So, you may ask yourself, “What happens when style kids get down and start talking nerdy?” Well it’s quite simple: Geeks get chic and fashion gets a retro flare.

Check out the slideshow above for some totally taggable visuals, snapped and produced by Joy Jacobs and StyleCaster’s contributing photographer Nneka Salmon.

Special shout-out to our host committee of socially savvy and incredibly creative friends: Albert Azout @ Sociocast, Courtney Boyd Myers @ TheNextWeb, Daniel Saynt @ Socialyte, Dave Altarescu @ Spotify, Doug Imbruce @ Qwiki, Jesse Israel @ Cantora, Lindsay Kaplan @ Chloe + Isabel, Mike Keriakos @ EveryDay Health, and Soraya Darabi @ Foodspotting.

1 of 36

StyleCaster BFFs Nisia Wasilewicz and Chris Reed (center and right) sure know how to give good face.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /Joy Jacobs Photography

Dani Axelrod of Intermix with friends

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

StyleCaster's own Melissa Gilbert, Brette Allen and Elizabeth Kozersky

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Yigal Azrouel's social media guru Samantha Moray

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Fueled CEO and founder & 50 Most Stylish New Yorker honoree Ramit Chawla

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

A PR Pic: Party co-host and Chloe + Isabel's Lindsay Kaplan with StyleCaster's Meghan Cross

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Ari Goldberg, CEO and Founder of StyleCaster, with party co-host Soraya Darabi

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

StyleCaster's co-founder and Hearst's Head of Digital Marketing Brandon Perlman 

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography /

Everyday Health CEO and founder Mike Keriakos sporting his geek chic glasses with David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg and Meghan Cross

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Just a bunch of Silicon Alley guys lookin' sharp.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Miles Bloom - with regular-sized, actually stylish glasses.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Fashion blogger Sharon Fiereisen 

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Celebrating Internet Week in Style.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Music moguls: DJs Neil Jackson & SoSuperSam with party co-host, Cantora's Jesse Israel

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Fashionable frames. 

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Keno Benjiman and Megan Dubatowka...gettin' nerdy.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

DJ Neil Jackson makes a StyleCaster party, even when he's playing Call Me Maybe.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Nerds in neon...geek chic, if you will.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

A little Terry Richards action...

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

In case you're wondering what shoes are in for guys this season...

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

What's Next Editor Susie G and pal Alex Cook

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

Steven Rojas (right) and friend look like they came straight out of an issue of GQ.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/

