StyleCaster
Share

20 Perfect Picnic Outfits

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Perfect Picnic Outfits

by
20 Perfect Picnic Outfits
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Tiny Twisst

Summer isn’t complete without at least one meal eaten alfresco in the park, by the lake, or on the beach—and because any occasion with rosé, finger food, and maybe even puppy or two in tow is just begging to be Instagrammed, you’re going to want to wear the right picnic outfit.

MORE: The Denim Shorts You’ll Live in All Summer

First things first: Ditch the heels, because duh. Then, maybe consider a pair of shorts, a jumpsuit, or a longer dress so you can sit cross-legged without having to awkwardly hold your bag in your lap all day—and if you’re going to wear white, think about tying a denim jacket around your waist for a practical, no-fuss shield against grass-stains.

Now, wasn’t that easy? Ahead, see 20 outfit ideas to try out on your next picnic.

MORE: 17 Modern Takes on the Tube Top

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Late Afternoon

Photo: Little Blonde Book

Photo: Tiny Twisst

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

Photo: She Wears Fashion

Photo: Closet Confections

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: Vienna Wedekind

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Gvozdishe

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Fashion Steele

Photo: Chasing Davies

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Finding Paola

Photo: Millennielle

Photo: Cali Vintage

Next slideshow starts in 10s

31 Best Beauty Products to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

31 Best Beauty Products to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share