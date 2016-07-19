20 Perfect Picnic Outfits

Summer isn’t complete without at least one meal eaten alfresco in the park, by the lake, or on the beach—and because any occasion with rosé, finger food, and maybe even puppy or two in tow is just begging to be Instagrammed, you’re going to want to wear the right picnic outfit.

First things first: Ditch the heels, because duh. Then, maybe consider a pair of shorts, a jumpsuit, or a longer dress so you can sit cross-legged without having to awkwardly hold your bag in your lap all day—and if you’re going to wear white, think about tying a denim jacket around your waist for a practical, no-fuss shield against grass-stains.

Now, wasn’t that easy? Ahead, see 20 outfit ideas to try out on your next picnic.