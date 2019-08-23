StyleCaster
Share

17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make

by
17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make

Scroll To See More Images

As far as I’m concerned, September is the perfect time for a picnic. It’s still warm out—but not too muggy—and the crowds at local parks and beaches have died down a bit. But while chillin’ out in nature with food sounds like the ideal recreational activity, it’s often the preparing the food part that deters us from picnicking (and, you know, seasonal allergies). But lucky for you, we’re here with some easy picnic recipes you can whip up in a jiff—whether it’s for a romantic park date or a picnic potluck with friends.

No doubt, you have your summer food favorites. Easy picnic recipes can be anything from sandwiches to pasta salads to vegetable skewers—and frankly, the only rule is that whatever you make can’t be too sensitive to temperature (hot food won’t stay hot, and cold food won’t stay cold). But if you’re looking for more classics to add to your picnic repertoire, then we’ve got you covered.

Take a look through the list of easy picnic food ideas below and bookmark whichever one(s) speak to you.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Party-Sized Italian Melt

Half-Baked Harvest.

Party-Size Italian Melt

This meat- and cheese-filled sandwich is great at room temperature because the cheese will still be soft but things won’t be too hot.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Antipasto Mozzarella Sandwich With Lemony Basil Pesto

Half-Baked Harvest.

Antipasto Mozzarella Sandwich With Lemony Basil Pesto

This tangy vegetarian sandwich won’t leave anybody missing meat.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Muffuletta Sandwich

Honestly Yum.

Muffuletta Sandwich

On a hot day, nothing is more refreshing than a delicious sandwich packed with salty cold cuts and briny olives.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Vegan Eggplant Sandwich

Little Sunny Kitchen.

Vegan Eggplant Sandwiches

Vegan “bacon” may not taste like the real thing, but this meatless sandwich proves that it’s delicious in its own right.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | 15-Minute BLT Salad

Busy Budgeter.

15-Minute BLT Pasta Salad

This BLT salad swaps bread for pasta, but still packs all the good stuff.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Tuscan Tortellini Salad

Delish.

Tuscan Tortellini Salad

A great way to add flavor to pasta salad without buying tons of ingredients? Opt for filled tortellini as your pasta base.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Caprese Pasta Salad

Wonky Wonderful.

Caprese Pasta Salad

Nothing says summer like the combination of peak-season tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and earthy basil. Turn it into a pasta salad and you have a full meal.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Antipasto Panzanella Salad

The Frugal Foodie Mama.

Antipasto Panzanella Salad

Panzanella salad is made by tearing pieces of stale bread and using them to soak up dressing and act as a salad base alongside veggies. If you’ve never tried one, this antipasto panzanella is a great place to start.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Roasted Tomato Panzanella

Taste Australia.

Roasted Tomato Panzanella

Another great panzanella mix-in? Soft, sweet roasted tomatoes.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Avocado Cucumber Salad

Natasha’s Kitchen.

Avocado Cucumber Salad

If you want a filling green side dish that won’t wilt, this avocado-cucumber number is a great choice.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Grape and Feta Kale Salad

The Girl Who Ate Everything.

Grape and Feta Kale Salad

When it comes to leafy greens and picnics, you’ll want to choose kale—it’s fibrous and fairly tough, so it’ll actually get tastier as it sits in dressing, instead of getting wilted. This grape and feta kale salad is the perfect example.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Mojito Fruit Salad

A Farm Girl Dabbles.

Mojito Fruit Salad

Yes, there’s a trace amount of white rum in this minty fruit salad.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | No-Mayo Potato Salad

Foodie Crush.

No-Mayo Potato Salad

Everybody loves potato salad, but it’s not the best idea to let a mayo-based one sit out at a picnic for hours. Instead, opt for this refreshing, herb-filled, vinegar-based version.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | No-Mayo Coleslaw

Easy Peasy Food.

No-Mayo Coleslaw

For a crunchy side dish that feels satisfying but light, go for a no-mayo slaw.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Bacon Jalapeño Corn Salad

Delish.

Bacon Jalapeño Corn Salad

This smoky-spicy corn salad tastes good hot, cold or at room temperature. Because frankly, bacon tastes good however you serve it.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | The Best Quinoa Salad

Cookie and Kate.

The Best Quinoa Salad

The combination of crunchy raw vegetables and soft chickpeas make this quinoa salad interesting.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy-to-Pack Picnic Recipes That Anyone Can Make | Caprese Skewers

Cooking LSL.

Caprese Skewers

No forks? No problem. Serve your caprese salad on a stick!

Tags:
share