SC: How did you name Physique 57?

JVM: Actually my husband thought of it during a late night layover at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

TB: We wanted the name to have something to do with the body and workouts. Also, the class is 57 minutes long.

SC: What would you title your memoir?

JVM: “Dancing Through Life.”

TB: “It’s All Good.”

SC: Health is obviously very important to you, do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

JVM: Great restaurant, great company.

TB: My recipe would be lots of water and a good night’s sleep.

SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

JVM: I don’t remember.

TB: Didn’t have one.

SC: What is your favorite social networking site?

JVM: Physique 57 has tons of fans on Facebook, so I guess it’s Facebook.

TB: Don’t have one.

SC: Do you twitter?

JVM: Not yet.

TB: No.

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

JVM: Berlin.

TB: St. John USVI.

SC: How do you cultivate mind and body?

JVM: Set priorities, spend time with my two adorable children and weekend date nights with my husband.

TB: I believe it is a daily practice of balancing work; friends and family; time alone and nourishing my body (working out/eating well).

SC: What books are you reading now?

JVM: Eat, Pray, Love…finally!

TB: If the Buddha Married by Charlotte Kasl.

SC: What is your favorite song to work out to?

JVM: Holiday-I am a big Madonna fan.

TB: Tiny Dancer remix by Ironik

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

JVM: Blackberry

TB: iPhone

SC: What is your must-have piece of fitness equipment?

JVM: Playground Ball

TB: P57 DVDs, hand weights and a playground ball.

SC: What is your dream project?

JVM: Invite 100 women from around the country to NYC for 3 months to live and take class at Physique 57 and watch their bodies and lives change.

TB: I am doing it now but if I had to choose another it would be to have a Jazz Ballet company.

SC: Who would you be most excited to see walk into your studio?

JVM: Beyonce

TB: Oprah

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

JVM: “Don’t make decisions out of fear”-by Tanya Becker.

TB: “Suit up and show up” and “You can start your day over at any time.”

SC: How did you decide to take your brand to DVD?

JVM: We wanted women around the country and around the world to experience Physique 57. The reception has been amazing so far!

TB: Our own clients wanted to take the technique with them when they traveled and we wanted to be able to reach as many people as possible.

SC: What was the most fun part about working on the DVD?

JVM: Imagining women of all ages across the country doing our workout and having a great time.

TB: Hair and makeup. And collaborating with a wonderful team.

SC: Any tips for looking good while on camera?

JVM: Great hair and great lipstick.

TB: Wear a great shade of blue and make sure you don’t have to fuss with your hair.

SC: What is your worst habit?

JVM: Using the word “like” unnecessarily.

TB: Potato chips – I cannot stop once I start.

SC: What has Physique 57 taught you?

JVM: Take risks, have an open mind, work hard and build a first rate team.

TB: I could sum it up with a great quote: “Luck is when perseverance meets with opportunity.”

SC: What is your favorite brand to work out in?

JVM: Lululemon

TB: Lululemon

SC: What is something every women should know about being fit?

JVM: Being fit isn’t just about health; it’s about confidence, self-esteem and a positive body image. It’s all good.

TB: Fit is not about being skinny. It’s about feeling good and being healthy in the body you have.

SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

JVM: To be in the right markets at the right time.

TB: To continue to keep the quality of Physique 57 while bringing it to as many people as possible.

