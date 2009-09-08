SC: How did you name Physique 57?
JVM: Actually my husband thought of it during a late night layover at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
TB: We wanted the name to have something to do with the body and workouts. Also, the class is 57 minutes long.
SC: What would you title your memoir?
JVM: “Dancing Through Life.”
TB: “It’s All Good.”
SC: Health is obviously very important to you, do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?
JVM: Great restaurant, great company.
TB: My recipe would be lots of water and a good night’s sleep.
SC: What was your first AIM screen name?
JVM: I don’t remember.
TB: Didn’t have one.
SC: What is your favorite social networking site?
JVM: Physique 57 has tons of fans on Facebook, so I guess it’s Facebook.
TB: Don’t have one.
SC: Do you twitter?
JVM: Not yet.
TB: No.
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
JVM: Berlin.
TB: St. John USVI.
SC: How do you cultivate mind and body?
JVM: Set priorities, spend time with my two adorable children and weekend date nights with my husband.
TB: I believe it is a daily practice of balancing work; friends and family; time alone and nourishing my body (working out/eating well).
SC: What books are you reading now?
JVM: Eat, Pray, Love…finally!
TB: If the Buddha Married by Charlotte Kasl.
SC: What is your favorite song to work out to?
JVM: Holiday-I am a big Madonna fan.
TB: Tiny Dancer remix by Ironik
SC: iPhone or Blackberry?
JVM: Blackberry
TB: iPhone
SC: What is your must-have piece of fitness equipment?
JVM: Playground Ball
TB: P57 DVDs, hand weights and a playground ball.
SC: What is your dream project?
JVM: Invite 100 women from around the country to NYC for 3 months to live and take class at Physique 57 and watch their bodies and lives change.
TB: I am doing it now but if I had to choose another it would be to have a Jazz Ballet company.
SC: Who would you be most excited to see walk into your studio?
JVM: Beyonce
TB: Oprah
SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
JVM: “Don’t make decisions out of fear”-by Tanya Becker.
TB: “Suit up and show up” and “You can start your day over at any time.”
SC: How did you decide to take your brand to DVD?
JVM: We wanted women around the country and around the world to experience Physique 57. The reception has been amazing so far!
TB: Our own clients wanted to take the technique with them when they traveled and we wanted to be able to reach as many people as possible.
SC: What was the most fun part about working on the DVD?
JVM: Imagining women of all ages across the country doing our workout and having a great time.
TB: Hair and makeup. And collaborating with a wonderful team.
SC: Any tips for looking good while on camera?
JVM: Great hair and great lipstick.
TB: Wear a great shade of blue and make sure you don’t have to fuss with your hair.
SC: What is your worst habit?
JVM: Using the word “like” unnecessarily.
TB: Potato chips – I cannot stop once I start.
SC: What has Physique 57 taught you?
JVM: Take risks, have an open mind, work hard and build a first rate team.
TB: I could sum it up with a great quote: “Luck is when perseverance meets with opportunity.”
SC: What is your favorite brand to work out in?
JVM: Lululemon
TB: Lululemon
SC: What is something every women should know about being fit?
JVM: Being fit isn’t just about health; it’s about confidence, self-esteem and a positive body image. It’s all good.
TB: Fit is not about being skinny. It’s about feeling good and being healthy in the body you have.
SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?
JVM: To be in the right markets at the right time.
TB: To continue to keep the quality of Physique 57 while bringing it to as many people as possible.
