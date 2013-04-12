StyleCaster
Share

New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

Perrie Samotin
by
New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

No Givenchy here, thank you very much.

You guys, this is genius.

As a reaction to the insanely overly-retouched celebrity photos we see on a daily basis, New York-based artist Danny Evans decided to do the opposite and strip folks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Rihanna, the Olsen twins, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Stewart of their glamour.

Planet Hiltron features a collection of smartly photoshopped celebrities to show us what they’d look like as ordinary people. Very ordinary. “I thought it would be fun to reverse it and take it a step further by showing what they might look like without trainers, stylists, surgeries, photoshop…,” Evans said in an interview with Celebzter.

Take a look at a few images below, and check out Planet Hiltron for lots more. Just a warning: Prepare for all productivity to go out the window.

New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

Rihanna, looking like she just graduated from nursing school. In 1988.

New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

Wedding planning must really be getting to Jennifer Aniston

New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

Mall portraits are SO posh, right David and Victoria Beckham?

New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

Yes, that’s Gwyneth “I’d rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin” Paltrow.

MORE: The 12 Most Ridiculous Things Gwyneth Paltrow Has Ever Said

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share