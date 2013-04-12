New York Artist Photoshops Celebrities to Look Like Ordinary People

You guys, this is genius.

As a reaction to the insanely overly-retouched celebrity photos we see on a daily basis, New York-based artist Danny Evans decided to do the opposite and strip folks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Rihanna, the Olsen twins, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Stewart of their glamour.

Planet Hiltron features a collection of smartly photoshopped celebrities to show us what they’d look like as ordinary people. Very ordinary. “I thought it would be fun to reverse it and take it a step further by showing what they might look like without trainers, stylists, surgeries, photoshop…,” Evans said in an interview with Celebzter.

Take a look at a few images below, and check out Planet Hiltron for lots more. Just a warning: Prepare for all productivity to go out the window.

