Target Officially Commits the Biggest Photoshop Fail Ever

We’ve seen our fair share of photoshop fails in the world of fashion, including everything from poorly edited ads in major magazines to women digitally altered to look freakishly skinny (and, in some cases, a bit larger). But nothing beats this atrocity, first noticed by a BuzzFeed staffer, committed by Target on their retail website. Check it out:

Not to be crude, but what exactly is going on between her legs? We love a good thigh gap as much as the next girl, but this is basically comical; the white space between her legs cuts into where the swimsuit bottoms actually land on her crotch, giving the appearance that someone had one too many glasses of red wine and then took the fat, white “paintbrush” tool and went to town. (There’s also something weird going on with her left arm; why are we seeing double?)

To be fair, BuzzFeed did receive a comment from Target, stating the following: “This was an unfortunate error on our part and we apologize. We have removed the image from our website.”

It continues to boggle the mind how these kinds of things happen. It’s an unfortunate error, to be sure, but why would it happen to begin with, and how was it published? Oy.