Photoshop Fail: The Kardashians Are Barely Recognizable in New Ad Campaign

It’s no big secret that Photoshop is an integral part of ad campaigns and magazine spreads. In fact, some stars even admit to having their visages doctored—like Jennifer Lawrence, who recently proclaimed that her Dior ads were totally altered, since “people don’t look like that.” The reality is that Photoshop can offer enticing improvements, but sometimes it’s taken way too far. Such is the case for a new campaign for the Kardashian’s latest product, a Sun Kissed tanning line.

The ad features Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim clad in bathing suits showing off their—get ready to laugh—”natural” glow. Again, virtual slim-downs and minor toning is commonplace these days, but these girls look like they’ve been created with oil paint. While we’ve come to expect Kim appearing a bit plastic, it’s actually her sisters Kourtney and Khloe who stand out as the most artificial looking.

Also, as a sidenote, the ad obviously was shot quite a while ago, as Kim is currently 5 months pregnant with boyfriend Kanye West‘s baby and is partial to ill-fitting maternity clothes, not bikinis.

What do you think of the latest Photoshop fail?