Photoshop Disasters: Where’d Your Leg Go Girl?

Oh the wonders of photoshop! A tuck here, a nip there when used correctly, it can really be a magical, little tool. But disaster can strike when it’s placed in the wrong hands. We’ve all seen the scary ads and editorials where the model’s face is airbrushed to the point of non-existence. And while those are pretty bad mistakes, I’d argue that the retoucher probably just got a little photoshop happy.

Anyone who has used photoshop before knows how easy it can be to get carried away admit it, photoshop is fun. But what I’m talking about are those really obvious disasters that leave you wondering how the retoucher could still possibly have a job. A missing limb, reflection or misplaced body part Really? Click through to see if you can spot the blunders in the photos above.