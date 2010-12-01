Fashion Photos: Retro Re-Creations

Follow StyleCaster on Facebook

From the return of 60s chic to the rebirth of Beverly Hills 90210, I’m thinking there’s a serious lack of novelty. While I love the fact that I can dress like Cher Horowitz and get away with it, would it really kill us to see a little originality? As if it weren’t enough to recycle TV shows and trends, it seems that I can’t flip through a magazine without seeing a plethora of recreated ads and editorials. I personally think they were better the first time around, but maybe this calls for a little game of “Who wore it better?”

What do you think of this fashion repetition? Inspired or tired?