Fashion Photos: Retro Re-Creations

From the return of 60s chic to the rebirth of Beverly Hills 90210, I’m thinking there’s a serious lack of novelty. While I love the fact that I can dress like Cher Horowitz and get away with it, would it really kill us to see a little originality? As if it weren’t enough to recycle TV shows and trends, it seems that I can’t flip through a magazine without seeing a plethora of recreated ads and editorials. I personally think they were better the first time around, but maybe this calls for a little game of “Who wore it better?”
What do you think of this fashion repetition? Inspired or tired?
Jessica Biel restages an ad for Revlons Fire & Ice collection from 1952, originall starring Dorian Leigh.
Lady Gaga dons a gold shell bikini similar to one orginally worn by silent screen actress Theda Bara.
You gotta love an '80s soap opera! Kylie and Dannii Minogue re-enact a famous catfight from Dynasty.
Jessica Simpson shaves an imaginary beard just like Virna Lisis did on the March 1965 cover of Esquire.
Athough many have tried, no one will actually ever achieve Audrey Hepburn perfection including Kelly Brook, pictured above.
Amber Valetta channels Catherine Deneuve's character from her 1968 film, "La Chamade."
Oh Linds! I'm sure we're all in agreement on who did it better, but I still just had to throw this one in!