The Photos Have Arrived! Versace For H&M Cruise

As we previously reported, we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see the new Cruise collection of Versace for H&M. We thought Santa came twice when what was rumored to be behind-the-scene photos came out just the other day. Well, enough of the rumors — the photos (or at least some of them) are finally here! We’re really digging the kitschy berry prints on the blouses and dresses, as well as the obvious 1950’s references. Not to mention, Abbey Lee looks absolutely adorable — we love her as a platinum blond!

Honestly, we’re thinking we might wear this collection a little bit more than the last Versace for H&M collab. The subdued spring colors are perfect for the office or even layering with tights for an instant fix (BTW, we’re in total weather denial over here).

Either way, we’re itching to get our hands on that printed bell-sleeve kimono, that’s for sure. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the other looks we’re sure eager online shoppers will be snatching up when the collection is released on H&M’s website January 19.

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue.