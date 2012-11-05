Brand Loyalty: A Guide to Kristen Stewart’s Love Affair With Balenciaga

Today, it was announced that Balenciaga’s longtime creative director (and the man who reinvented the brand) Nicolas Ghesquière would be leaving. Naturally, the fashion world is speculating as to why the designer would leave and also speculating on who might step up to fill his shoes. His most recent collection (Spring 2013) received rave reviews, and Balenciaga seems to have a stronger identity than ever. As we wait for the next piece of news to drop, we couldn’t help but think of Kristen Stewart, who has become the face of Balenciaga’s newest fragrance, Florabotanica, as well as a walking billboard for Ghesquière’s creations.

When Ghesquière appointed Stewart, he noted that she “embodies the modernity of the new Balenciaga fragrance with her unique sensibility and intelligence.” Clearly, he’s a fan of the actress—and she’s clearly a fan of his. In fact, years before the partnership was even announced, she had stepped out on the red carpet in some of Balenciaga’s latest and greatest looks.

As evidence of Stewart’s enduring loyalty to Balenciaga, here’s a gallery of her best looks from the past few years.