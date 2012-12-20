The First (and Probably Only) Photos Of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Chic Southern Wedding

Ever since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in a secret wedding last September, we’ve been dying to catch a glimpse of the A-list nuptials. From whispers of the bride’s custom Marchesa gown and Louboutins to the lavish South Carolina plantation where it was located, we knew this wedding was clearly fabulous—although we hadn’t seen it.

Today, Martha Stewart Weddings (who helped design the festivities) published a few pictures of the shindig but—unfortunately for all of us—not of the people who actually tied the knot. “When they decided to marry, they wanted to celebrate in privacy—and in style. And while they remain protective of images of them on their most heartfelt occasion, they graciously let us share pictures of the elements we created together,” the website stated.

Thus, the closest we’ll get to seeing Lively’s Marchesa gown, Reynolds’ Burberry suit, and their Lorraine Schwartz wedding bands is the picture above. Next best thing? The glimpse of the dessert table (below), which featured treats like s’mores bars, blueberry cheesecake tartlets, lemon tarts, mini strawberry shortcakes and their “vanilla-and-sour-cream wedding cake with peach-apricot preserves and Earl Grey-milk-chocolate buttercream.”

