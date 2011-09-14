A Photographer’s Diary: Day 7 of New York Fashion Week

While I spent the day stuck in the office, I finally ventured back on to the New York City streets by the evening, only ending up to sit outside the AnOther magazine party for two hours waiting for my “plus one” to show up (I think mostly I was just procrastinating by then).

Yes, alcohol sounded good, but coffee sounded better, and the only thing I wanted out of the night was a free copy of AnOther magazine. I didn’t get it.

During the evening, I managed to run into a familiar face as Milk Studios owner, Mazdack Rassi, grabbed my head, aggressively hugged me and said, “Your girlfriend is over there.” I walked in the direction he pointed expecting to see the large Asian dude that was running around taking photos, and was surprised when I saw Sasha Owen.

“I could live with that,” I thought. The three of us sat around a table for a while taking shots, tweeting each other, and arguing Star Trek vs Star Wars.

Eventually it came to the point where the party was dying down and the few stragglers decided to leave.

The venue was in a basement, and they were forcing us to walk up some small back hallway to leave out of the restaurant above. Suddenly, someone starts yelling to get back down and that no one could come up through that way.

The venue had 3 exits, all of them locked from the outside, with large men in suits standing against the doors from the inside preventing people from trying to get into the restaurant above. The waitstaff became hostile, angry and refused to serve anyone alcohol.

They filled large buckets with all the alcohol from behind the bar, and bussed it into some back room, while refusing to give anyone any information to why we were being held hostage in this cellar. There were a few notable designers and DJs amongst us as they told us to quiet down and that the cops were here.

We were in a real speakeasy and the booze den was being raided, just like during the Prohibition era. Eventually, they forced us to leave the moments the doors opened, and we walked out to several cop cars, but no sign of police.

I was not sure what to make of the whole night, but maybe you can look at the photos and tell me.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab