A Photographer’s Diary: Day 6 of New York Fashion Week

At this point I have almost stopped going to shows. There isn’t much left and I have grown tired of sitting around waiting for them to start. However, there is no end to the amount of after parties. I popped my head into the Betsey Johnson party at Sweet & Viscous just long enough to have a margarita, ignored the Rebecca Minkoff party, because I am sick of $18 drinks at the Gramercy Hotel, then had a much needed nap before heading to Milk for a concert in their basement.

Ashley Smith‘s band, Chocolate Bunny, was scheduled to play, but failed to make an appearance, soNicole Trunfio filled in to open for The Pierces and Teddy Bears. I think the thing I like the most about shows at Milk Studios is the fact that everyone is happy and having a good time – so long as there are plenty of models – and with their constant flow of alcohol, there is enough incentive to keep the party going even on a school night.

Check out the photos above to see what people like Sky Ferreira and Chanel Iman do on a Monday in New York City.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab