A Photographer’s Diary: Day 4 of New York Fashion Week

Here is my down and dirty analysis run on the shows and presentations from day 4:

Band of Outsiders: Tilda Kott Lindstam walked, therefore, it had something the other shows didn’t. Obviously, I took a photo of her eating pizza (see Chad Moore).

Joseph Altuzarra: If you try to kick me out of your show, don’t expect me to say anything nice about it.

Erin Fetherston: What a babe, and she was obviously into me, because I have more photos of her looking at my camera than looking away.

Pamela Love: Thanks for the T-shirt. Now I won’t have to wear the same dirty tee again.

Duro: I have always hated this show and could never spend more than 5 minutes in the presentation, but this year the girls had a lot of spunk and charisma. The clothes won’t be relevant until I am a rich, 50-year-old woman.

Graeme Armour: I had a horrible spot, and my photos ended up looking like crap. Oh, and every third model had a hat on.

Faster by Mark Fast: As you know, Pumps, a joint out in Brooklyn where you won’t see Carine Roitfeld hanging out there anytime soon, is my alma mater, so I was initially attracted to this collection. The presentation was tastefully dedicated to Miami in the 80s. But, if I ever saw a girl on the streets of New York rock one of these outfits, I would definitely assume she was a hooker.

Alexander Wang after-party: The disappointment of the Wang party can be compared to the bland disappointment of hooking up with a model, and then realizing that it’s the same as just kissing anyone else, but took a lot more effort. The awkward fraternity theme did not live up to my expectations, however, there were keg stands, hot dogs, porn, beer pong, forties and bath tubs full of tall boys. I still think fake boobs, Jgermeister shots andjocks making fun of you because you are differentwould have really made this party stand out. Or maybe there was a reason I never belonged to a fraternity…

Well, at least I got the new issue of Love.

