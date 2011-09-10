A Photographer’s Diary: Day 3 of New York Fashion Week

I know it’s only day 3, but this Fashion Week is already starting to wear me down.

I headed to Milk Studios to get an early start on shows (and drinking), but my all-access pass fell through, so I was stuck with just drinking. Fortunately, having been around the Made Fashion Week for all these years, I have learned some tricks.

I was able to sneak into the Costello Tagliapietra show, where I found that Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra are really nice, friendly guys down for a photo and a conversation. I would have felt worse, sneaking into their show, but the free Blue Bottle backstage at Made Fashion Week got me amped and ready for everything.

I raced over to West Street just in time to make the Rag & Bone show. I was not on the list. They did not want me there. This was apparent by their unnecessary herding of me into different areas.

“I don’t have credentials”I have said this 100 times this week, honestly.

“My name is Marc Jacobs“It’s weird how no one believes this.

I stayed at this show long enough to get my shots and to get out. Back at Milk Studios, I ran into the same problems.

As this big bald guy was escorting me out of the Suno show, a man started having a seizure and the bald guy forgot about me. As I was trying to help, the people running the show kept looking at me for a pass, but eventually ignoring it because I was helping. I held the freight for the EMS as they carried away that poor guy.

Am I the only one that was big enough of an ass to take a photo during this? I think so.

As Beachnut says, “I’ll do anything for a photo.”

Check it all out in the slideshow above.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab