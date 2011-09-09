A Photographer’s Diary: Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

StyleCaster
I guess you could say Fashion’s Night Out is like any other night in the city, really? This overwhelming pressure to go out, socialize and be seen always plays out flat when trying to “go with the flow.” Ignoring my own fashion week survival tips, I ended up hanging out with designers instead of models as well as paying for drinks instead of getting them for free.

I started my evening early by heading to the Catherine Malandrino show where I found myself leaving before I even saw the models hit the runway. Oh well. I’ll check it out next year, I guess.

After peacing out from the Upper West Side, I headed over to VeraMeat in the East Village to meet up with designer Rebecca Turbow in hopes of meeting the beautiful and talented designer, Vera Balyura.

Here I drank wine that tasted like grape juice, ate gummy snacks, and explored various jewelry pieces that featured unusual images such as dinosaurs eating chicken, knights, mermaid ferries, and hip-sharks, until the three of us (sans Fred, Vera’s adorable dog and the mascot of Vera’s label) continued on to SoHo to experience the wrath that is FNO.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab

Catherine Malandrino Show

Models prep at the Catherine Malandrino Show

Paparazzi swarming Catherine Malandrino before her show

The newest photograph in my Uncommon Places series taken backstage at the Catherine Malandrino show

Model eating backstage at the Catherine Malandrino Show.

Jewlery by VeraMeat

Fashion Night Out is the equivalent of Halloween for the fashion world

Jewelry designer Waris Ahluwalia and designer Rebecca Turbow

Jewelry Designer Vera Balyura shoping for a leather jacket BLK DNM

Vera Balyura entering the abyss at BLK DNM to watch Film 2

Two spotlights at Ground Zero to commemorate 9/11

Some overly touchy guy roller skating around Soho Grand Hotel

At one point I suggested finding food, and the response I got was, "It's fashion week. We're not eating." Later, I found Vera Balyura and Rebecca Turbow sharing the most awkward plate of broccoli bits

$15 drinks at Soho Grand Hotel #fail

Even when you catch Vera Balyura off guard, she is still stunning

Rebecca Turbow's dramatic entrance

It would appear as if our Kate Bosworth editorial has inspired someone to dye their tips blue!

Last night I had the pleasure of meeting Danish Singer Jessica 6

Trentemøller's new band, with drummer Henrik Vibskov, put out an amazing show at Soho Grand.

Jennifer MC and model blogger Sasha Owen

Rebecca Turbow and I laid on the stairs at the Soho Grand Hotel to admire their beautiful ceiling 

It is always an awkward night at Le Bain

Beautiful view of tribecca from The Standard Rooftop

Rebecca Turbow and I left Le Bain to get pretzels at The Standard Beer Garden. Note to self: They're not open at 3 AM

I found this man at 8th ave L who had missed his stop. Little did I know that I will sleep through mine in about 20 minutes

