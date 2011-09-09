A Photographer’s Diary: Day 2 of New York Fashion Week

I guess you could say Fashion’s Night Out is like any other night in the city, really? This overwhelming pressure to go out, socialize and be seen always plays out flat when trying to “go with the flow.” Ignoring my own fashion week survival tips, I ended up hanging out with designers instead of models as well as paying for drinks instead of getting them for free.

I started my evening early by heading to the Catherine Malandrino show where I found myself leaving before I even saw the models hit the runway. Oh well. I’ll check it out next year, I guess.

After peacing out from the Upper West Side, I headed over to VeraMeat in the East Village to meet up with designer Rebecca Turbow in hopes of meeting the beautiful and talented designer, Vera Balyura.

Here I drank wine that tasted like grape juice, ate gummy snacks, and explored various jewelry pieces that featured unusual images such as dinosaurs eating chicken, knights, mermaid ferries, and hip-sharks, until the three of us (sans Fred, Vera’s adorable dog and the mascot of Vera’s label) continued on to SoHo to experience the wrath that is FNO.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab