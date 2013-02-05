Photographer Max Vadukul’s Work On View At Silencio

Photographer Max Vadukul is famous for his work collaborating with Yohji Yamamoto in the 1980s, his photographs of Angelina Jolie and many other celebrities and capturing models running, dancing, fighting, and laughing (a signature). He is definitely a fashion photographer to know, which is why we are particularly excited that 21 of his most famous photos are now on view at hotter than hot Paris nightclub Silencio until February 11.

If you weren’t planning a trip to the City of Light before, now it is a definite must.

For more information visit silencio-club.com.