Photographer Ben Watts Launching Rosé Wine Just In Time For Summer

Towards the end of last summer rosé wine had become so popular that there was reportedly a shortage in the Hamptons (seriously). The New York Times had proclaimed it “The Summer Drink To Be Seen With.” Enter photographer Ben Watts who has shot celebrities ranging from Halle Berry to Tom Banks and worked with magazines including French Elle and Self (not to mention he’s Naomi Watts’ brother).

His latest move has nothing to do with photography and everything to do with drinking up. Watts is launching a line of rosé wine in collaboration with Wine Awesomeness called Watts Up Rosé! The wine is premiering at party during Memorial Day Weekend at Navy Beach in the Hamptons. Bottoms up! We know what we’ll be drinking this summer.

The wine is $54 for a 3-pack. For more information visit wineawesomeness.com.

