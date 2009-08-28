Photo Blog: Cymbals Eat Guitars Perform at Brooklyn Bowl

Recently, the members of Cymbals Eat Guitars stopped by the StyleCaster studio to be styled in H&M‘s upcoming fall line. Last night, Cymbals Eat Guitars along with Real Estate, The Drums, Suckers, and These Are Powers played for Insound‘s 10th Anniversary Party at Brooklyn Bowl.

Photographer Andrew Katzowitz and I were early, so the empty Brooklyn Bowl looked like a roller disco. To pass the time until Cymbals headlined, Andrew and I bowled and watched the room fill with people. Then Andrew had his drink prematurely bussed and the night was ruined… Just kidding.

When they finally took the stage, The Cymbals members looked impeccable in their new clothes. (As my Gram would say, “Oh you look so handsome!”). Check below for the photo diary of the night…

“I am always on time. I’m never late. It’s probably why I’m such a good natural percussionist.” –Michael Cera on Arrested Development. Photos by Andrew Katzowitz.

Hanging out at Brooklyn Bowl waiting for our lane to be cleared.

Andrew bowled. I won.

As Ari Goldberg would say, “Winners win.”

Brian Hamilton of Cymbals Eat Guitars in H&M

Joe D’Agostino of Cymbals Eat Guitars in H&M

Neil Berenholz of Cymbals Eat Guitars in H&M (own t-shirt)

Joe of Cymbals Eat Guitars

Joe of Cymbals

Good luck to Cymbals Eat Guitars as they embark on their national tour! For a tour schedule, click here and pick up a copy of Why There Are Mountains here.