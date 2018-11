Phoenix just released their new music video for their song, “1901.” Directed by Dylan Byrne and Ben Strebel (aka Bogstandard), the video seems to be shot through “Kanye West Shutter Stronger Shades” in front of a strobe light. However, the effect is interesting and well suited for the song.

The album, “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” will be available May 25th and includes

Dance around to this one in your cubicle or fashion closet because TGIF!